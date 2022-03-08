Olive Extends Platform Strategy with New Capabilities to Accelerate the Internet of Healthcare Recent investments in Olive's platform will create a better experience for patients, providers, and payers

U.S.A., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive , the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare, today unveiled the next phase of its platform strategy which includes expanded connectivity and integration capabilities. Continued investment in Olive's platform will connect the industry's siloed backend systems, helping healthcare professionals gain automated access to critical information that reveals life-changing outcomes.

Healthcare is in a state of crisis where costs continue to rise and worker burnout continues to accelerate, largely due to time and money being wasted on unnecessary and redundant administrative processes. Olive is leading a revolution by automating error-prone, manual processes and connecting legacy systems to create a better experience for patients, providers and payers.

"Providers and payers are struggling to stitch together outdated applications, many of which can't communicate with one another. These silos prevent the enterprise- and industry-wide automation that leading health systems are trying to achieve," said Tony Brancato, executive vice president of Olive platform. "The Olive platform will provide innovative ways for our customers to integrate legacy systems as well as added intelligence to help identify patterns locked within them."

Despite key standards, frameworks, and investments in communication technology, much of healthcare's technology systems remain siloed due to limited interoperability. This disconnected data creates a barrier for unlocking key insights that would help transform the healthcare experience for humans.

The expansion of Olive's platform furthers its vision of creating the Internet of Healthcare through increased investment in two key areas:

Interoperability — Olive's advanced integrations provide a framework to allow for integration into many EMR/EHR, CRM, ERP, payer portals, or other legacy systems. By going beyond current industry standards such as HL7 (including FHIR), EDI, and deploying robotic process automation, computer vision, and other AI technologies, Olive can create deeper connectivity and integration with legacy systems.

Intelligence — By gathering data from disparate sources and using AI to identify key data patterns and insights, Olive's intelligence layer allows users to identify patterns across disparate systems and surface new insights that were not possible before.

"We're making significant platform investments in system connectivity and intelligence to improve the value that every product built on Olive provides to providers, payers, and ultimately patients," said Rohan D'Souza, chief product officer at Olive. "Customers will start to see this value initially through Olive's leading automation products, but in the near future more of the platform capabilities will be extended to our thriving partner ecosystem as well."

Olive will host a Tech Talk about the impact of enhanced interoperability and informative knowledge networks through platforms in the exhibitor hall at ViVE 2022 .

Because of its commitment to deliver an impactful platform that accelerates the Internet of Healthcare, Olive was named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022 , ranking fourth in the Health category.

