MakoRabco Names John Cross as New Chief Executive Officer and Caesar Wright as Executive Chairman Building on the Company's Recent Success and National Expansion

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MakoRabco, the award-winning, nationwide leader in designing, supplying and installing self-storage facilities, has named John Cross as its new chief executive officer effective immediately. Cross has served the company as chief operating officer for the past two years. He will now lead the financial and operational functions of MakoRabco, headquartered in Carlsbad, California along with its East Coast office in Winter Garden, Florida.

MakoRabco names John Cross as its new chief executive officer and Caesar Wright as executive chairman.

This change comes as 2021 was a transformational year for the company in which Mako Steel acquired Rabco Enterprises doubling the size of the company's workforce, increasing its nationwide reach, navigating its way through COVID and successfully managing operations through record steel price increases. MakoRabco is now poised to expand its unmatched customer service in the industry with the recent launch of the new company brand—The Edge You Need, based on the principles of trust, honesty, commitment and expertise.

Caesar Wright, who has served as the company's chief executive officer since 1997, has been named as its new executive chairman. Wright's responsibilities will be focused on growth and promotion of the company through its sales and marketing teams. The new, clearly delineated responsibilities of Cross and Wright will sharpen MakoRabco's strategy to more closely align with the company's business goals going forward.

"John and I will be working very closely together," stated Wright. "It is important that we foster our successful company culture and continue to emphasize the values that have made us strong and who we are today."

For most of his career, Cross has served in leadership roles in the building industry. His experience, organizational skills and entrepreneurial vision will serve MakoRabco well in its financial responsibilities and plans for growth. As a founding member of MakoRabco, Wright has led the company to become the largest and most reputable organization in the industry. He is respected for his ability to manage, negotiate and succeed in a highly competitive marketplace.

