Katalyst Diagnostics Becomes Sole Distributor of PixCell Medical's HemoScreen™ in the UK and Ireland

YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PixCell Medical, innovator of rapid hematology testing solutions at the point-of-care, today announced that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Katalyst Diagnostics, a new division of Katalyst Laboratories, to distribute HemoScreen™ across the United Kingdom and Ireland. HemoScreen is the only 5-part differential Complete Blood Count (CBC) analyzer that is FDA-cleared, CE-marked and TGA-approved for point-of-care (POC) use.

Based in London's Soho Square, Katalyst Laboratories is an outsourced provider of molecular diagnostic testing services to private healthcare and travel hubs, an authorized distributor of molecular diagnostic test platforms and the largest B2B supplier of PCR and antigen Covid-19 tests in the UK. As part of the growing need for quality POC diagnostics, the company formed a new division, Katalyst Diagnostics, to distribute AI technologies and solutions across the region. The new company's primary aim is to improve healthcare outcomes, with PixCell's HemoScreen hematology analyzer a crucial element of its strategy as a new flagship solution.

"We are proud to announce our exclusive partnership with PixCell Medical as distributors of the HemoScreen, the world's first and only lab-quality, portable plug-and-play CBC analyzer," said Andrew Wheeler, co-founder and CEO of Katalyst Diagnostics. "Being at the forefront of the fight against Covid emphasized to us the importance of improving access to care, allowing for faster clinical decision-making and reduced turnaround time. Partnering with PixCell serves to overcome the challenges our healthcare systems face in delivering rapid CBC testing where and when they are needed most."

"PixCell's HemoScreen is a stand-out analyzer which aligns with our mission of onboarding cutting-edge technology to support our aim of making point-of-care testing widely available to public and private healthcare, simplifying the testing process and delivering patient results in a timely manner," Wheeler added. "Katalyst is very excited with the PixCell roadmap, which will allow us to provide vital additional point-of-care services in community and healthcare settings."

PixCell's HemoScreen delivers lab-accurate diagnostic information from a single finger-prick of blood within five minutes, allowing healthcare professionals to make rapid and clinically reliable decisions supported by real-time data. Utilizing a patented, disposable cartridge preloaded with all necessary reagents, HemoScreen reduces reagent waste and eliminates the need for maintenance and calibration, providing CBC results as well as comprehensive abnormal cell flagging for earlier detection of infection and certain cancer types. PixCell's goal is to increase access to and ease-of-use of the CBC blood test, the most common blood test in the world, to improve patient care and outcomes.

"In recent years, the need for wider adoption of point-of-care diagnostic hematology tools has become increasingly evident," said Dr. Avishay Bransky, co-founder and CEO of PixCell Medical. "We are thrilled to partner with a 'boots-on-the-ground' company like Katalyst Diagnostics, working diligently to alleviate the impact of the pandemic on public health in the UK and Ireland. We are confident that this partnership will help us improve accessibility to CBC testing, the most essential blood test, within the markets that Katalyst Diagnostics serves."

About PixCell Medical

PixCell Medical, an innovator of rapid hematology testing solutions at the point-of-care, has developed the only 5-part differential Complete Blood Count (CBC) analyzer that is FDA-cleared, CE-marked and TGA-approved for point-of-care use – the HemoScreen™. The portable, easy to use platform offers clinically proven lab-accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters within five minutes, with just one finger-prick of blood. This facilitates fast diagnostic results and data-driven disease management decisions. Leveraging a patented, disposable cartridge preloaded with all necessary reagents, the company's unique Viscoelastic Focusing technology and AI-powered machine vision, PixCell enables improved medical outcomes and patient quality of life and reduces costs for healthcare providers.

For more information: www.pixcell-medical.com

Follow PixCell Medical on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Katalyst Diagnostics

Katalyst Communications, trading as Katalyst Laboratories, has a two-decade history in health and wellbeing, customer experience, digital workflows, marketing and health platforms. Forming part of the Katalyst group, Katalyst Diagnostics is a highly specialised diagnostics partner dedicated to sourcing next-generation, cutting-edge diagnostic solutions from across the world, aimed at improving healthcare outcomes. The company's mission is to identify best-in-class diagnostic solutions across a wide range of health markers, making them available in a point-of-care environment along with digital workflows, connectivity and integration into digital health platforms. Its dedicated team aims to identify simpler, quicker and lower cost workstreams in order to provide beneficial outcomes to the healthcare market. Katalyst Diagnostics is building an ever-expanding portfolio to help provide early diagnosis of health conditions and lifestyle-related diseases to make healthcare more accessible to everyone, anywhere.

For more information: www.katalystdiagnostics.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1501459/PixCell_Medical_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:

FINN Partners for PixCell Medical

Lior Feigin

lior.feigin@finnpartners.com

@LiorFeigin

+1-929-588-2016

Contact:

Katalyst Diagnostics

diagnostics@wearekatalyst.com

+44 20 3885 6049

View original content:

SOURCE PixCell Medical