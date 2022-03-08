Second annual event will feature powerful, research-based teaching practices and expert insight from literacy experts and authors, centered around the Science of Reading

IMSE Announces the 2022 Virtual Literacy Summit Second annual event will feature powerful, research-based teaching practices and expert insight from literacy experts and authors, centered around the Science of Reading

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMSE , an education pioneer and the leading provider of Structured Literacy Professional Development and Classroom Programs, announced it will host its second annual Virtual Literacy Summit, on March 23, 2022, from 8:30am to 4:00pm EDT. The 2022 IMSE Literacy Summit will feature powerful, research-based teaching practices and expert insight from literacy experts and authors and will involve a day of interactive learning and engagement centered around the Science of Reading.

(PRNewsfoto/The Institute for Multi-Sensory Education) (PRNewswire)

The Literacy Summit is ideal for classroom teachers, literacy coaches and specialists, district administrators, interventionists, ELL teachers, and parents looking to learn more. Attendees will receive 6 hours of Professional Development along with a Certification of Attendance.

The theme of this year's Literacy Summit is "Making an Impact". Last month, IMSE announced the launch of its IMSE Impact Professional Development and Classroom Programs that enable educators to impact literacy from day one in the classroom. Incorporating feedback from educators over the last year, IMSE Impact has been streamlined to make the transition from teacher training to literacy instruction even easier for teachers and more effective for students.

IMSE Virtual Literacy Summit Agenda Highlights

Keynote 1 – The Power of Procedures! with Chelonnda Seroyer – 9:00am - 12:00pm

What do procedures have to do with literacy? EVERYTHING! Over 50 years of research and countless academic studies have proven that classroom management is the number one characteristic of an effective teacher. Therefore, Chelonnda Seroyer, a former high school English teacher, will provide research-based information that supports the need for effective management techniques to build strong relationships and INVITE students to learn from you. She will share powerful life lessons and experiences that have shaped her educational and personal journeys through the world of education.

Breakout Session – "Creating a Customized and Highly Effective Management Plan"

This session will allow attendees to gain additional classroom management techniques that will help them create a culture of consistency in their classrooms. Management techniques will be discussed within the context of "Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs" to communicate to teachers the importance of a structured environment as it pertains to student growth and development.

Attendees will receive free resources and varied techniques that will assist them as they work to customize their classroom management plans to fit their specific needs. Techniques will be shared that will provide the attendees with ideas for management strategies to ensure that their stress levels are minimized and student instructional time is maximized.

About Chelonnda Seroyer

Chelonnda Seroyer is the President and CEO of Seroyer Educational Consulting Service and does solo presentations nationally and internationally for various school districts, including Puerto Rico, Hawaii, St. Thomas, St. Croix, and Canada. She also works with new teacher programs such as the National Aeronautics Space Administration's (NASA) Pre-Service Teacher Institute and the Miami-Dade County School District's Summer In-service program.

Keynote 2 – How the Evolving Reading Brain Teaches Us to Teach All Children with Maryanne Wolf – 1:00 pm - 4:00pm

This presentation will use research from cognitive neuroscience, human development, and education to illustrate how an understanding of how the reading brain develops over time (from infancy to expert reading adolescents and adults) helps us know how to teach diverse forms of learners, from children with dyslexia to typical readers with different language backgrounds.The changes to the reading brain emerging in a digital culture will be discussed in terms of hope and concern.

About Maryanne Wolf

Maryanne Wolf is a scholar, teacher, and advocate for children and literacy worldwide. She is the Director of the Center for Dyslexia, Diverse Learners, and Social Justice at UCLA in the School of Education and Information Studies and the former John DiBiaggio Professor of Citizenship and Public Service at Tufts University.

To register for the conference, visit https://journal.imse.com/2022-virtual-literacy-summit/ . If unable to attend on March 23, 2022, attendees can register for the event to receive a recording of the Virtual Literacy Summit to watch on-demand once the event is complete (pre-registration is required).

About IMSE

IMSE is an education pioneer and the leading provider of Structured Literacy solutions that leverage the best of Orton-Gillingham and the Science of Learning to empower teachers from day one. Since 1996, IMSE has pioneered the use of Orton-Gillingham and Structured Literacy in general education, and remains at the forefront of research-based reading programs that are personalized, yet applicable to classroom teaching. IMSE's unmatched training and classroom programs deliver measurable growth for all students, enabling equity in literacy learning. And, as educators, the IMSE team understands the needs of teachers, schools, and districts, delivering a practical approach to teaching reading and empowering teachers that has helped millions of students across the country. For more information on IMSE, visit https://imse.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Institute for Multi-Sensory Education