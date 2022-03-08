ICONIC JEWELRY DESIGNER KENDRA SCOTT PENS MEMOIR, "BORN TO SHINE"

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The name "Kendra Scott" has become synonymous with beautiful and affordable jewelry, often adorned with semi-precious stones and packaged in a sunny yellow box. On September 20, 2022, the mother, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and woman behind the powerhouse brand, Kendra Scott, will release her first-ever memoir "Born to Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy, and Build a Life You Love" – with publisher Worthy Books, a division of Hachette Book Group.

Born to Shine/Worthy Books (PRNewswire)

With a voice that's vulnerable, wise, funny, and poignant, Kendra takes us on a journey of personal stories and tough life lessons, from her humble beginnings as a bullied middle schooler in small-town Wisconsin, to launching a business in her spare bedroom with $500, to the devastating accident that turned her world on its axis. Through the ups and downs, her struggles and triumphs, Kendra builds a life – and a career – grounded in joy, kindness, purpose, and "doing good," a life she desires for every reader.

In her memoir that's as captivating as her gorgeous designs, Kendra reminds us that not all that glitters is gold, that life is as messy as it is magical, that bad things can happen to good people, and that even in our darkest of days, there is always a light to shine.

Kendra Scott is a generous philanthropist, an unwavering optimist, a devoted daughter, and a mother with a squad of strong female friendships. Her entrepreneurial spirit developed at an early age and her path to success is unique, intriguing, and certainly not an easy one. In 20 years, she has catapulted her eponymous jewelry line, which started as a hobby in her home, into a mega-popular business that has garnered a loyal following of clientele across the globe.

"Born to Shine" is available for pre-order beginning March 8th. For more information, please visit www.KendraScott.com.

About Kendra Scott

Designer, founder, and philanthropist Kendra Scott started her company in 2002, just three months after her first son was born. Her commitment to innovation, quality, and detail has taken her from a small startup to a billion-dollar brand. With over 3,000 employees and over 115 standalone stores, Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of fashion, sterling, and fine jewelry accessories for women and men, along with the innovative Color Bar® a customizable experience in addition to engraving. As the brand continues to grow, Kendra and her namesake company remain true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy" and since its beginning, the company has given back significantly to local, national, and international causes supporting organizations that serve women and youth in the areas of health & wellness, education & entrepreneurship, and empowerment.

Kendra was awarded the EY Entrepreneur of the Year National Award in 2017, was inducted into the Texas Business Hall of Fame in 2019 and appeared as the only female guest Shark on Season 12 of ABC's Shark Tank. With a passion for empowering the next generation of female leaders, Kendra is currently a Professor of Practice at the Kendra Scott Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute at the University of Texas at Austin. In addition, Kendra is a member of the board of directors for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the Council of Fashion Designers of America while she maintains her position as Executive Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer of Kendra Scott, LLC.

Today, her company continues to operate out of Austin, TX, where she lives with her family. Visit KendraScott.com for more.

Worthy Books is an imprint of the Hachette Nashville division of Hachette Book Group. Worthy is an inspirational adult and children's book publisher specializing in Christian authors and bestselling nonfiction and fiction books. Worthy focuses on a boutique list of books across a broad spectrum: inspiration, fiction, Bible study, current events, devotion, leadership, biography, and personal growth. Worthy is comprised of three imprints: Worthy Books, Ellie Claire, and WorthyKids/Ideals.



Hachette Book Group (HBG) is a leading trade publisher based in New York and a division of Hachette Livre, the second-largest publisher in the world. HBG publishes under the divisions of Little, Brown and Company, Little Brown Books for Young Readers, Grand Central Publishing, FaithWords, Center Street, Orbit, and Hachette Digital.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Worthy Books