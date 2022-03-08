Forbes Names Red Canary One of America's Best Startup Employers Red Canary's people-first culture honored in esteemed list for the company's strong employee engagement and team growth

DENVER, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Canary, the managed detection and response cybersecurity provider, has been featured on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2022 . The list recognizes innovative and high-growth startups that exceed employee satisfaction and foster a positive culture.

"Out of the 10,000 companies evaluated, Red Canary is proud to be among the top 500 awarded for creating a positive and engaging environment that makes us a destination employer," said Melanie Kruger, Senior Vice President of Talent at Red Canary. "The pandemic has made growing an engaged team and nurturing a positive culture within a high-growth start-up all the more challenging. We have deliberately invested in our people and culture and the results are tangible. We couldn't be more excited to see Forbes recognize this effort."

The recognition comes on the heels of several other industry benchmarks, including the company being recently honored on the Built In Top 100 Places to Work in Colorado list . While high-tech companies tend to have high employee turnover, Red Canary had just 17 percent attrition last year, versus an average U.S. attrition rate of 57.3 percent, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics . These results reflect an employee-first workplace encompassing business health, productivity, customer service, retention, safety and overall team well-being.

To compile the annual list, Forbes Best Startup Employers 2022 uses innovative methodology to evaluate employer excellence in three ways:

Employee Satisfaction: extensive research was conducted on 'Average Length of Employment' and 'Online Employer Reviews'.

Employer Reputation: company specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs and social networks.

Company Growth: comprehensive evaluations of 'Website Traffic', 'Headcount Growth Rates', and 'Industry-Referenced Job Openings'.

Learn more about Red Canary culture in Melanie's blog "How to unlock the power of your people and your culture".

About Red Canary

Red Canary stops cyber threats no one else does, so organizations can fearlessly pursue their missions. We do it by delivering managed detection and response (MDR) across enterprise endpoints, cloud workloads, network, identities, and SaaS apps. As a security ally, we define MDR in our own terms with unlimited 24x7 support, deep threat expertise, hands-on remediation, and by doing what's right for customers and partners.

