Delinea Promotes Damon Tompkins to Chief Revenue Officer and Shawn Brady to Vice President of Sales, Americas

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced updates to its executive leadership team as the company builds upon its success in established and emerging markets. Damon Tompkins has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer from SVP of Worldwide Sales, now leading all revenue-generating functions for the company. Shawn Brady has been promoted to VP of Sales, Americas.

"Our culture thrives on building the next generation of leaders. Damon and Shawn prove every quarter that they build great teams and drive superior results," said Art Gilliland, CEO, Delinea. "Under their leadership, our team will continue to be well-positioned for our next level of growth as we deliver seamless security solutions to meet the usability demands of end-users and the access control requirements of our buyers."

Tompkins is a veteran sales leader with over twenty-five years of successfully building and leading high-performance sales teams. Most recently, he was part of the Thycotic and ThycoticCentrify sales management teams responsible for growing Americas revenue over 10x in five years. His experiences include successes at companies such as PentaSafe, NetIQ, Idera, Apptio, and Metalogix.

"It's been quite a journey over the past year as we've evolved to become Delinea, and I am invigorated by our new brand and the excitement I hear from our customers and prospects to partner with a stronger combined leader to solve their PAM challenges," said Tompkins.

Brady previously served as VP of Sales, U.S. East at Thycotic, ThycoticCentrify, and Delinea for the past five years. Previously, he held a range of executive sales leadership positions at Black Duck Software, Unitrends, PHD Virtual, and Shunra.

