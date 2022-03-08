The full-service advertising and communications agency is recognized for best-in-class programming and campaigns by the American Advertising Federation's ADDY Awards for the sixth consecutive year

CCOMGROUP Ranks as Most Awarded Agency in South Florida at 2022 ADDY Awards The full-service advertising and communications agency is recognized for best-in-class programming and campaigns by the American Advertising Federation's ADDY Awards for the sixth consecutive year

MIAMI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in Miami, CCOMGROUP continues to uphold its position as a leading full-service multicultural agency. This past weekend, it ranked as the most awarded agency in South Florida at the local 2022 ADDY Awards, amassing a total of 34 gold and silver recognitions for work demonstrating the highest level of creative excellence, as judged by the American Advertising Federation.

The agency took home awards across a variety of disciplines, exhibiting ingenuity and strategic superiority in TV, Digital Videos, Events, Out of Home Experiential Installations, Web Design, Social Media, Music, VFX, Sound Design, and Point of Purchase. "The innovative work created on behalf of our client partners led to our largest tally of ADDY wins in a single year, which is more than double what we were awarded in 2021," said Manuel E. Machado, Co-Chairman, CCOMGROUP. The awards were received in recognition of the agency's work on behalf of Florida Power & Light, in the energy sector, Southeast Toyota Distributors, in automotive, Neutrogena and Clean & Clear, in consumer goods, Don Q Rum, in spirits, and CONCACAF, in sports.

"This award is not just for the agency – it's for its associates. We are proud that the outstanding campaigns and collaboration between clients and CCOMGROUP has been recognized by the industry in such a resounding way, highlighting meaningful communications that impact our community," shared Co-Chairman Luis Gonzalez.

The ADDY (American Advertising Awards) is one of the industry's largest creative competitions, attracting nearly 30,000 professional and student entries each year through local AAF chapters. For more information on this year's awards access www.aafmiami.com, and to learn more about CCOMGROUP and its offerings visit www.ccomgroupinc.com.

ABOUT CCOMGROUP: CCOMGROUP is a diverse, minority-owned, multicultural, full-service advertising and communications agency with deep roots in Florida. For more than 20 years, CCOMGROUP has worked to become a part of the very fiber of its clients' brands as it promotes, protects, and furthers their vision. The agency is well-experienced in several industry categories, including beauty and skincare, automotive, spirits and energy.

