Campspot Awarded on the Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2022 List

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Campspot , the leading online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options and more, today announced that it has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2022 . Campspot placed 339 on the prestigious list of 500 companies presented by Forbes and Statista Inc ., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Campspot is the only startup company serving the camping industry on this list in 2022.

Campspot launched in 2015 with its software-as-a-service product that provides campground owners with powerful tools to better manage bookings and grow revenue. Campspot's public online marketplace (www.campspot.com), which launched in late Spring 2020, enables campers to search and book from over 140k campsites, and has risen to be recognized as the premier platform for outdoor travel.

America's Best Startup Employers were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating employer excellence in three ways:

Employee Satisfaction: extensive research was conducted on 'Average Length of Employment' and 'Online Employer Reviews'.

Employer Reputation: company specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs and social networks.

Company Growth: comprehensive evaluations of 'Website Traffic', 'Headcount Growth Rates', and 'Industry-Referenced Job Openings'.

The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on over 8 million data points. Based on the results of the study, Campspot is ecstatic to be recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2022.

"We're thrilled to be recognized in this year's prestigious Forbes List of America's Best Startup Employers, alongside so many other incredible companies," said Michael Scheinman, Chief Executive Officer of Campspot. "We are so proud of our people, our culture, our products, and our customers, and it is extremely validating to be externally recognized for everything we so value internally. We have more than doubled our employee count in the last 12 months and with that scale comes great responsibility–to continue to cultivate and care for stakeholders. We are grateful for the dedication every Campspot team member has shown to delivering value to campground owners and to campers."

Campspot is continuing to grow, adding new job openings across all functions and offices regularly. To view job openings, please visit: www.campspot.com/about.

Campspot is a leading online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options and more, providing access to more than 140,000 campsites across the United States and Canada. Campspot's real-time, cloud-based campground management solution enables a best-in-class reservation system (site inventory and ancillary add-ons) by giving its customers a POS system and the necessary management tools (utility billing, housekeeping tracking, etc.) to provide the best possible user experience. Campspot provides an intuitive easy-to-navigate guest booking experience that returns relevant and easy-to-modify searches, making planning a vacation seamless.

