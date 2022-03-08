ATIF Holdings Limited Issues Shareholder Letter Outlining 2022 Growth Plans

IRVINE, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the "Company," "ATIF" or "We"), a holding group providing business and financial consulting services in Asia and North America, today issued a letter to shareholders from Jun Liu, President, Chairman of the Board, and CEO of ATIF.

Dear Shareholders,

Thank you for your continued support of ATIF. We are excited to see that our work thus far has set the stage for multiple pathways to increase shareholder value in 2022 and beyond. I write to you today as excited about our future as I have been since our inception in 2015.

The last two years have provided evident challenges. However, during this time, we have been very active behind the scenes to fully upgrade IPOEX.com, our internet-based financial information service platform, to be a comprehensive platform consisting of equity crowdfunding and asset securitization functions. Supporting our growth initiatives, we have built a strong technical development and network intelligence team, which will be the core building blocks in enhancing IPOEX.com to provide a diverse suite of financial services to SMEs.

From day one, ATIF has been committed to providing outstanding companies in the Asia Pacific region with leading consulting and financing services to access the United States capital markets, and we have achieved great success. We successfully debuted on the NASDAQ in 2019, and in February of 2021, we formally established our U.S.-based private fund.

Today we are well-positioned to move forward and take full advantage of the opportunities that lie before us now. Our optimism is based on our proven model of supporting dynamic companies in growing their businesses and accessing the capital markets. We are confident that the initiatives below will enable ATIF to return to growth for our operating business and deliver value to our loyal shareholders.

Our growth strategy for 2022 will focus on strengthening each of our core businesses:

IPO Advisory Services

We anticipate our IPO Advisory Services business will gradually shift from Asia to North America in 2022, with the U.S. market as the main service market in the future. We plan to organize financial forums in various cities in the U.S., together with local chambers of commerce and leading influential business organizations. These events will help ATIF identify potential SME candidates while promoting our services and growing a following in the U.S.

We have signed a new company client that we intend to work to list on a U.S. stock exchange in 2022, which is a consumer product company in the battery storage/portable power industry, leveraging its manufacturing capacity and strong product success towards expanding into large-scale power systems for the home. And we are also in discussion with four other companies which is including one leading solar photovoltaic (PV) panel systems manufacturer that's developing technologies that will be key towards a revolution in energy transmission, storage, and charging.

Equity Crowdfunding Platform

Our goal is to launch our Equity Crowdfunding Platform as the first in the U.S. to be operated by a Nasdaq-listed company. The platform is designed to provide a safe and dynamic marketplace between high-quality companies and investors eager to invest in the earlier stages of a company's development. For ATIF, our platform dovetails with our long-stated goal of helping companies access the capital markets and provides us the opportunity to closely examine companies that can be IPO candidates in the future. At the same time, we hope to grow our brand recognition within the investor community as a resource for attractive investment opportunities.

ATIF-1 Hedge Fund

We established the ATIF-1 Hedge Fund in February 2021.We deploy an investment strategy involving directional long and short investments in equity securities, primarily issued by U.S. large-capitalization companies and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) related to Chinese companies of various sizes, including private companies., I have full confidence that we can grow our fund to generate attractive returns for ATIF-1 investors, including ATIF.

Digital Asset Platform Service

The premise of our Digital Asset Platform Service is to leverage our knowledgeable technical staff and its technology stack to cater to the wildly popular non-fungible token (NFT) market. Our goals are to provide companies and developers of digital assets like NFTs and digital currencies a platform to issue and launch their products while providing back-office technical support. Currently, ATIF is seeking business cooperation opportunities with well-known digital currency exchanges and NFT exchanges. Meanwhile, our NFT trading platform has entered Beta testing, and the reliability, security, functionality, and usability of the platform have made significant progress. We anticipate that our Digital Asset Platform will be embedded into the IPOEX.com portal, ready for launch later this year.

Investment Banking

The natural progression towards ATIF providing a one-stop-shop for SMEs accessing the U.S. capital markets is becoming a full-fledged investment bank. We have begun the exploratory work with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for licensure while recruiting for key positions within the bank. We anticipate that the investment banking business will be established primarily as an online securities dealer, with the possibility of associating it with our equity crowdfunding platform and digital asset platform service. While this segment of our business will likely be more active in 2023, I wanted to convey its development and importance along with our other core businesses.

Conclusion

In closing, we believe that these core businesses will only enhance our business model. Access to capital is a crucial driver for growth in any company; together with providing practical and effective counsel, we aim to deliver the best, most effective service to our SME clients. We are very excited to see the progress made with the IPOEX platform in 2022. I expect that the IPOEX platform will provide multi-dimensional data and vital financial services to our clients, which will propel the IPOEX platform into a strong and influential brand in the future.

Despite the current market turbulence, we view 2022 as a year for optimism at ATIF. I look forward to working with my team to execute our business strategy with significant growth potential. We look forward to embarking on these important initiatives, and we thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Jun Liu

President, Chairman of the Board, and CEO of ATIF

About ATIF Holdings Limited

ATIF Holdings Limited ("ATIF") is a holding group with business consulting, asset management and investment business with business centers located in Los Angeles, California, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen, China. ATIF mainly provides IPO Advisory Services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia and North America. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. ATIF was awarded the "Top 10 Best Listed Companies 2019" from the "Golden Bauhinia Award", the highest award in Hong Kong's financial and securities industry. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenditures, cash balances and other financial items; ability to manage growth and expansion; current and future economic and political conditions; ability to compete in an industry with low barriers to entry; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; ability to attract new clients and further enhance brand recognition; ability to hire and retain qualified management personnel and key employees; trends and competition in the financial consulting services industry; a pandemic or epidemic; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could affect the Company's ability to continue successful development and launch of its expanded IPOEX platform, its Digital Asset Platform Service, and/or its investment banking services; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of businesses due to, among other things, changes in the business environment, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors;, the possibility that the Company's new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in the documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on December 9, 2021. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

ATIF Holdings Limited

Anna Huang

Tel: +86-139-2726-7157

Email: anna@atifchina.com

In the United States:

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Tel: 646-828-8710

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

View original content:

SOURCE ATIF Holdings Limited