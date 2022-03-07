Data reveals majority (60%) of clients and employees look to digitally streamline client interaction experiences. Today's disparate digital tools cause bottlenecks, inefficiencies and fragmented experiences; rebrand underscores value of one-stop client interaction flows to modernize digital experiences

Moxtra Rebrands as Moxo. Releases 2022 Digital Resilience Report, Uncovering Opportunities to Automate and Streamline high-value Client Interaction Processes Data reveals majority (60%) of clients and employees look to digitally streamline client interaction experiences. Today's disparate digital tools cause bottlenecks, inefficiencies and fragmented experiences; rebrand underscores value of one-stop client interaction flows to modernize digital experiences

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxtra , the industry's leading client interaction solution provider, announced today a new brand identity and name – Moxo. The rebrand reflects the evolution of the company's offerings from a collaboration solution to a OneStop Interaction Flow solution that supports the entire interaction lifecycle of high-value client management.

Moxo (PRNewswire)

Alongside the rebrand, Moxo is releasing its 2022 Digital Resilience Report. The 2022 report's findings reveal the digital-first nature of today's world, especially for high-touch, client-facing businesses. To better understand how businesses are addressing these challenges and what opportunities for improvement are available, Moxo surveyed 1,500 clients and 1,500 internal- and external-facing employees across three high-touch industries: finance, real estate and legal. To download the 2022 Digital Resilience Report visit the Moxo resource library here .

Key findings around employees and client expectations include:

Digital-first is here to stay. Clients demand digital service delivery, even when hybrid and in-person options are available. 90% of clients agree their preferred method of communication when asking questions about account/business transactions is digitally (via a designated client portal), rather than scheduling an in-person appointment or phone call. In 2020, a similar percentage (89%) agreed with the statement.

Clients and employees suffer the effects of digital fragmentation, with disjointed service delivery across many tools and channels being a major pain point. Over two-thirds of employees (67%) and 72% of clients believe their company uses so many different digital tools and technologies that create bottlenecks and make certain tasks more complex. This challenge has only worsened, as 63% of employees and 64% of clients felt the same in 2020.

Service providers are responding to client demand by investing in digital but the opportunity exists to consolidate and automate routine processes and tasks. Almost three-quarters of employees (73%) believe digital solutions will be extremely important to improve business efficiency and 60% believe they will be extremely important in enhancing client service delivery and account management moving forward – underpinning the need for a comprehensive approach to manage workflows.

Digital offers geographic expansion opportunities as both clients and talent are open to remote collaboration. 85% of clients would consider using a service provider outside their geographic area and employees agree – 90% believe it would be beneficial to engage with clients outside their region. However, most service providers aren't taking action. 74% noted their clients are all located in their regional vicinity.

The report's findings confirm service providers in high-touch industries are responding to the evolving expectations of their employees and clients by investing heavily in a digital service solution; and Moxo's rebrand signifies its commitment to meet the needs of these organizations with an an all-in-one solution as it continues to pioneer the engagement space.

"We now live in a digital-first world where business customers expect to be able to access high-value service quickly via technology," said Leena Iyar, Chief Brand Officer for Moxo. "In this new landscape, organizations in client-facing industries face particular challenges, including building strong client relations in a remote work environment without depending on face-to-face interaction and ensuring sensitive information is shared in a secure manner. Our research underscores the opportunity for companies to adopt an optimal one-stop business workflow solution for reducing manual interactions and streamlining their delivery of high-value client services."

Moxtra was originally conceptualized as a mobile-first solution for business communication. Over the past several years, working with a large number of customers, the solution has evolved significantly to become a one-stop Business Interaction Flow solution. While retaining the mobile-first approach, the Moxo solution now encapsulates powerful collaboration within the higher order framework of structured client interaction workflows. This enables snap-in business process integration, blending structured and unstructured business interactions supporting the entire lifecycle of client management - from onboarding, servicing to exception handling.

"The update of our name reflects the evolution of our identity as a modern business interaction flow solution provider," said Subrah Iyar, CEO and co-founder of Moxo. "We want to be the leader in helping businesses automate and manage their external interaction processes to reap efficiencies and orchestrate modern digital experiences for all their stakeholders."

To learn more about Moxo's vision, visit here .

About Moxo

Modernize your client interaction workflows with Moxo.

Today's client engagement activities are stuck in the chaos of fragmented silos — requiring significant manual intervention. Moxo provides a OneStop Client Hub for managing client interactions through modern digital automation. Businesses can streamline deadline-driven client interactions, including account onboarding, account servicing, exception handling.

Moxo powers client interaction workflows across a diverse set of industries including financial services, consulting, legal, accounting, healthcare, and more. Our customers include companies like Citibank, FIS, AMCK Models, Hibernia College, BNP Paribas, and more.

Our team has a rich history of pioneering in the engagement space: Moxo's co-founder and CEO, Subrah Iyar, was the co-founder and CEO of Webex, and Moxo's co-founder and CTO, Stanley Huang, held senior engineering management positions at Cisco Systems and WebEx. To learn more, visit moxo.com and follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact

Katie Butler

moxo@walkersands.com

(614) 507-5512

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moxo