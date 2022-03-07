InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Respirators (NJD-2300)

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved respirator to increase comfort while protecting the wearer in hazardous environments," said an inventor, from Secaucus, N.J., "so I invented the I BREATHE. My design reduces the temperature within the mask and it eliminates the need to take the mask off to communicate."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a respirator. In doing so, it reduces the amount of effort required when breathing. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it enables the user to listen to music or talk on the phone. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals and workers who utilize respirators. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2300, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

