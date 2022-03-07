Christie Defeats Ghosts From The Past, Earns First Bassmaster Classic Victory On Lake Hartwell

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, Jason Christie has had to live with the crushing weight of leading pro fishing's biggest event twice on the final day, only to fall short.

Jason Christie of Park Hill, Okla., has won the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk with a three-day total of 54 pounds. (PRNewswire)

But no more.

The 48-year-old pro from Park Hill, Okla., led once again going into Championship Sunday and this time sealed the deal in dramatic fashion with a final-day limit of 17 pounds, 9 ounces that made him the champion of the 52nd Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk at Lake Hartwell. His three-day total of 54-0 was only 5 ounces better than that of second-place finisher Kyle Welcher, who shared the lead with Christie going into the final day.

The event drew a Classic-record 154,932 fans.

"Honestly, when I was sitting at the door waiting to come in and weigh my fish, I thought I had given it away again," said Christie, who pushed his career earnings with B.A.S.S. to $1,668,011 with the $300,000 victory. "Stetson Blaylock had just weighed in a big bag, and Kyle Welcher used to be a professional poker player, so I knew he had more than what he was saying.

"I knew it was gonna be close. I honestly thought there could be a tie, and that was scary for me because I didn't have any fish left."

Christie certainly found plenty of fish throughout the week as he alternated between deep- and shallow-water patterns that were about as different as two techniques can be.

He caught half of his weight targeting bass on Garmin LiveScope in a 15- to 30-foot drain that he said held "hundreds of fish" the first two days. He used a spinning rod with a 3/16-ounce jighead and a prototype lure from Yum that only this week earned an official name, the FF Sonar Minnow, which stands for "Forward Facing Sonar Minnow."

"It's a bait that I can cast to the fish and work the rod and keep it on him; the bait does not move forward," Christie said. "It's a technique that I've been working on for about five years now.

"A lot of times you throw a swimbait over the top of them and they'll just trail it. But you can drop this bait right to the fish and keep it on top of him."

The drain was good to Christie the first two days. But when he arrived there early on Sunday, he found what he described as a "ghost town." A spot that had produced half of his weigh-in fish during the week produced only one on the final day — and even though it was his biggest bass of the day, a 4-11 largemouth, he admittedly started thinking, "Here we go again."

Luckily, his shallow-water technique paid off big-time.

Known as one of the best power-fishermen in the world, Christie utilized a 5/8-ounce War Eagle Jiu-Jigsu Jig with a Yum Craw Chunk in green pumpkin/purple. He used a green pumpkin/orange jig until the final day when he switched to straight green pumpkin because he "banged all of the other ones off docks" until they were unusable.

"It's just a heavier jig," Christie said. "I was fishing a foot to 3 feet and people think you need a smaller jig in that situation. But when the water is clear, I want it to go fast."

He fished the setup on a 7-4 Falcon Rods Jason Christie Flipping Stick with a Lew's Pro SP reel spooled with 20-pound Sunline Shooter. He keyed on the shallowest parts of boat docks where bass were likely preparing to spawn.

"If it was touching the bank, it was high-percentage," he said. "That's what they usually do right before they spawn. They'll get up there as close to the bank as they can, and then they'll build their bed out in the sunlight a couple of feet away."

Besides carrying the weight of past near misses in the Classic, Christie said he also had to fight the urge to rely on the lure he's known most for — the spinnerbait. Despite some limited success with it during practice, he said the small amount of stained water that was available wasn't dark enough for his liking.

He also knew the areas would likely be crowded all week.

"I fought the demons here as far as where I've won in the past," said Christie, an Xpress Boats pro who became the first angler to win the Classic in an aluminum boat. "I wanted to go into a pocket with dirty water and throw a spinnerbait, and I caught a 6-pounder doing that in practice. That fish was trying to lure me in, but I put the spinnerbait away and said, 'This tournament can't be won on a spinnerbait.'

"Too many people have watched too many shows. I knew I could go into clear water and not see a boat. I could go into dirty water and see not only our guys, but locals doing circles around each other."

Good decisions like that mean he'll no longer have to hear the questions that have dogged him since he finished second at Grand Lake in the 2016 Classic and third at Hartwell in 2018.

"No mas," Christie said with a grin. "Every event that I've ever won came when I least expected it. I cannot believe I won with the amount of fish I had found.

"I honestly felt like this might be my last best chance — and I got it done."

Welcher earned $50,000 for finishing second with 53-11, and Blaylock earned $47,000 in third place with 53-5, which includes a $7,000 bonus for his Sunday catch of 20-9 that ranked as the Rapala Monster Bag of the Week.

As a member of the Yamaha Power Pay program, Christie is bringing home an additional $20,000.

South Carolina pro Brandon Cobb earned $2,500 for overall Berkley Big Bass of the Week with the 6-12 largemouth he caught on Day 2.

Christie also took home an additional $7,500 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks program, while North Carolina's Hank Cherry earned $2,500 for being the second-highest placing entrant.

South Carolina pro Bryan New earned the $1,000 BassTrakk contingency for the closest estimate of his weight throughout the first two days of the event.

The Bassmaster Classic was hosted by Visit Anderson and VisitGreenvilleSC.

Finish Name Hometown Total lbs-oz Earnings 1 Jason Christie Park Hill, OK 54-00 $300,000 2 Kyle Welcher Opelika, AL 53-11 $50,000 3 Stetson Blaylock Benton, AR 53-05 $47,000 4 Justin Hamner Northport, AL 49-07 $30,000 5 Chris Johnston Otonabee, Ontario, Canada 49-04 $25,000 6 Luke Palmer Coalgate, OK 48-02 $22,000 7 Taku Ito Chiba, Japan 47-14 $21,500 8 Taylor Smith Valleyford, WA 47-13 $21,000 9 Bryan New Saluda, SC 46-10 $21,500 10 David Mullins Mt Carmel, TN 46-04 $20,000 11 Lee Livesay Longview, TX 46-01 $15,000 12 Patrick Walters Summerville, SC 45-09 $15,000 13 Joey Nania Cropwell, AL 45-06 $15,000 14 Matt Arey Shelby, NC 45-03 $15,000 15 Steve Kennedy Auburn, AL 43-12 $15,000 16 Caleb Sumrall New Iberia, LA 43-06 $13,000 17 Hank Cherry Lincolnton, NC 42-09 $13,000 18 Nick LeBrun Bossier City, LA 42-06 $13,000 19 Scott Martin Clewiston, FL 41-13 $13,000 20 Buddy Gross Chattanooga, FL 41-13 $13,000 21 Brock Mosley Collinsville, MS 39-13 $13,000 22 Brandon Card Salisbury, NC 39-08 $13,000 23 Wes Logan Springville, AL 38-14 $13,000 24 Gerald Swindle Guntersville, AL 38-08 $13,000 25 Greg Hackney Gonzales, LA 35-14 $13,000 26 Marc Frazier Newnan, GA 29-06 $10,000 27 Cory Johnston Cavan, Canada 29-06 $10,000 28 Bryan Schmitt Deale, MD 29-05 $10,000 29 Hunter Shryock Ooltewah, TN 29-02 $10,000 30 Chris Zaldain Fort Worth, TX 29-00 $10,000 31 Daisuke Aoki Minamitsuru-gun, Japan 28-12 $10,000 32 Matt Herren Ashville, AL 28-11 $10,000 33 Tyler Rivet Raceland, LA 28-10 $10,000 34 Brandon Cobb Greenwood, SC 28-04 $10,000 35 Tristan McCormick Burns, TN 27-14 $10,000 36 Jacob Powroznik North Prince George, VA 27-10 $10,000 37 Joshua Stracner Vandiver, AL 27-05 $10,000 38 Brandon Lester Fayetteville, TN 27-03 $10,000 39 Chad Pipkens DeWitt, MI 26-00 $10,000 40 Austin Felix Eden Prairie, MN 23-02 $10,000 41 Jeff Gustafson Keewatin, Ontario, Canada 25-12 $10,000 42 Jared Miller Norman, OK 25-05 $10,000 43 Drew Benton Blakely, GA 25-04 $10,000 44 John Cox DeBary, FL 25-02 $10,000 45 John Crews Salem, VA 23-09 $10,000 46 Matt Robertson Kuttawa, KY 23-06 $10,000 47 Seth Feider New Market, MN 23-02 $10,000 48 KJ Queen Catawba, NC 22-13 $10,000 49 Brandon Palaniuk Rathdrum, ID 22-09 $10,000 50 Shane LeHew Catawba, NC 22-07 $10,000 51 Drew Cook Cairo, GA 22-04 $10,000 52 Ray Hanselman Del Rio, TX 20-00 $10,000 53 Shane Powell Dothan, AL 19-07 $10,000 54 Matty Wong Honolulu, HI 19-07 $10,000 55 Keith Tuma Brainerd, MN 11-09 $10,000



2022 Bassmaster Classic Title Sponsor: Academy Sports + Outdoors

2022 Bassmaster Classic Presenting Sponsor: Huk

2022 Bassmaster Classic Platinum Sponsor: Toyota

2022 Bassmaster Classic Premier Sponsors: Bass Pro Shops, Berkley, Humminbird, Mercury, Minn Kota, Nitro Boats, Power-Pole, Progressive Insurance, Ranger Boats, Rapala, Skeeter Boats, Yamaha

2022 Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo Presenting Sponsor: Marathon

2022 Bassmaster Classic Hosts: Visit Anderson, VisitGreenvilleSC

Media Contact: Emily Harley, B.A.S.S. Communications Manager, 205-313-0945, eharley@bassmaster.com

The B.A.S.S. television fishing show, 'The Bassmasters,' will receive expanded airtime on ESPN networks. (PRNewsfoto/B.A.S.S. LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE B.A.S.S.