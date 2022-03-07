AFIB Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Acutus Medical, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Acutus Medical, Inc. ("Acutus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AFIB).

Class Period: May 13, 2021 – November 11, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022

Investors suffering losses on their Acutus investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been randomly installed at sites with little, if any, consideration given to whether the healthcare providers at the selected locations were likely to adopt, or desire, Acutus's products; (2) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been installed in locations where Acutus did not possess the infrastructure necessary to appropriately educate, train, and support medical service providers on the system's operations; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Acutus was in the process of designing a strategic plan to terminate and relocate approximately 20% of then-existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements; (4) the termination and relocation of approximately 20% of existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements was reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on Acutus Medical's 2021 financial results; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

