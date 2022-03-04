The Shade Store Returns to the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach as the Exclusive Window Treatment Partner For the Fourth Year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shade Store, the leader in custom window treatments, has returned to the Kips Bay Decorator Show House in Palm Beach, Florida for the fourth year as the exclusive window treatment partner. Collaborating with 21 leading designers, The Shade Store is once again showcasing the transformational impact of handcrafted window treatments in creating inimitable environments.

"It has been an honor to partner with The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach for the fourth year in a row," says Ian Gibbs, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of The Shade Store. "Since inception, it has provided some of the most talented designers with a platform to showcase their ingenuity and creativity, all to benefit an excellent cause. We celebrate their inspiring work and are thrilled to have helped to bring their visions to life through the wide range of capabilities The Shade Store has to offer."

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House includes a wide array of window treatment styles from The Shade Store — from elevated versions of standard custom Roman Shades, Drapery and Woven Wood Shades to elaborate creations like intricate Cornices, Valances and classical elements like tapes and trim. The house features custom window treatments in materials from The Shade Store's in-stock selection of 1,300+ materials — including several installations of its new Artisan Weaves collection- as well as designer-supplied C.O.M. fabrics that push the boundaries of creativity and The Shade Store's custom capabilities.

"Over the last almost five decades, The Kips Bay Decorator Show House has continued to raise critical programming funds for youth who need it most. This is thanks to generous returning sponsors like The Shade Store," said James Druckman, President and CEO of the New York Design Center, and President of the Board of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. "As we return to Palm Beach, we're thrilled that they have partnered with us again to introduce the brand's beautiful custom designs and artisanal craftmanship to this year's group of talented designers."

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House has become a must-see event, attracting over 15,000 visitors each year with all proceeds benefitting the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach. These organizations offer innovative after-school enrichment programs for more than 21,000 youth, ages six through 18 in ten locations throughout the Bronx and 17 across Palm Beach County. The Fifth Annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach will be open to the public from March 5th through April 3rd at 3001 Spruce Avenue in West Palm Beach.

The Shade Store is a premium custom window treatment company with a rich heritage in luxury textiles and interior design. Its exclusive collection of more than 1,300 in-stock fabrics and materials provides customers with an unparalleled amount of style and customization options. Every window treatment is proudly handcrafted in the USA, hung and tested for quality assurance and ships free in 10 days or less. With 110+ showrooms nationwide, The Shade Store offers a complete range of in-person and virtual design services for consumers and design-trade clientele, including swatches, complimentary professional window measurements and photo rendering. Additionally, the company is an advocate for environmental sustainability: For every purchase made, the company provides the 'Gift of Shade' by planting a tree in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. For more information about The Shade Store, please visit http://www.theshadestore.com.

