Veteran Trial Lawyer Mark Werbner Earns Place in D Magazine Hall of Fame

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Famed trial lawyer Mark Werbner of Werbner Law has earned the distinction as one of only 50 attorneys selected to D Magazine's inaugural Best Lawyers Hall of Fame, putting him among North Texas' most respected and influential professionals.

Launched just this year, the Hall of Fame recognizes those who have been selected to one of D Magazine's annual "Best" lists at least 15 times. The lists recognize those at the top of their field in a range of professional services. Mr. Werbner has made D's Best Lawyers List repeatedly for his work in business and commercial litigation. The Hall of Fame honorees will be featured in the March issue of D Magazine.

"I'm very pleased and more than a little humbled to have been selected for such an honor," said Mr. Werbner. "I'm also thankful for such an amazing group of peers who consistently set the bar higher and higher when it comes to legal skill and representation."

In a career spanning more than 30 years, Mr. Werbner has tried approximately 150 cases to verdict. As lead co-counsel in a groundbreaking international case, Terror Victims v. Arab Bank, he helped secure a federal jury verdict against the bank that had provided terrorists with financial support. The verdict represented the first time in U.S. history that a foreign bank was found liable for materially supporting terrorism.

In 2015, he also argued and won a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a patent infringement case. The original jury verdict was recognized by VerdictSearch and Texas Lawyer as one of the top 10 verdicts in the state.

Mr. Werbner established his own practice, Werbner Law, in March 2021 to focus on business, commercial, and personal injury litigation. The firm was recently selected to the Best Law Firms list for 2022 by Best Lawyers – U.S. News & World Report for its expertise in white-collar criminal defense in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, and received honors for bet-the-company and commercial litigation.

About Werbner Law

Mark Werbner has an international reputation as a "go to" trial attorney in multifaceted business litigation, intellectual property, patent litigation, life-altering personal injury cases, product safety lawsuits and other areas of the law. To learn more, visit https://werbnerlaw.com.

Media Contact:

Sophia Reza

800-559-4534

sophia@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Werbner Law