Theralink® Technologies Announces Change of Ticker Symbol and CUSIP

DENVER, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theralink Technologies (OTC: THER) ("Theralink" or the "Company") announces today that it has received approval for its previously announced name change and a change of its ticker symbol from "OBMP" to "THER," as announced by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on its February 24, 2022 daily list. The Company's common stock will start trading under this new ticker symbol on February 25, 2022. As is customary with a ticker symbol change, the CUSIP number for the Company's shares was also changed to 88339Q109. In addition, the approval further means that the Company is again able to issue shares of its common stock, which it had temporarily suspended during the pendency of the corporate action.

Mick Ruxin, M.D., Theralink's President & CEO stated "This milestone allows us to pursue numerous administrative and business initiatives going forward. We are very excited about our company's future prospects in potentially decreasing the morbidity and mortality of cancer patients."

About Theralink Technologies, Inc.

Theralink Technologies is a proteomics-based, molecular profiling and precision medicine company with a CLIA-certified laboratory located in Golden, Colorado. Through its unique and patented phosphoprotein and protein biomarker platform and LDTs, Theralink's technology targets multiple areas of oncology and drug development. Theralink provides precision oncology data through its powerful Theralink® Reverse Phase Protein Array assays to assist the biopharmaceutical industry and clinical oncologists in identifying likely responders and non-responders to both FDA-approved and investigational drug treatments. Theralink intends to help improve cancer outcomes for patients, help reveal therapeutic options for oncologists, and support biopharmaceutical drug development by using a beyond-genomics approach to molecular profiling that directly measures drug target levels and activity. For more information, please visit www.theralink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results, patient enrollment and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Theralink Technologies with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

