M&T Bank Corporation to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)("M&T") will participate in the RBC Capital Markets, which is being held in a virtual format. Representatives of M&T are scheduled to address investors and analysts on March 9, 2022 at 3:20 p.m. (ET).

A live audio-webcast of the event will be available at: https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. The discussion and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information. A replay will also be made available following the event.

About M&T

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:

Brian Klock

(716) 842-5138

Media Contact:

Julia Berchou

(716) 842-5385

© 2022 M&T Bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

M&T Bank Corporation (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation