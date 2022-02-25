LG BOLSTERS LEADERSHIP IN 5G VEHICLE CONNECTIVITY

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics continues to raise the ante in the automotive connectivity market with recent deals to supply 5G telematics solutions to a premium European automaker. Already an established player in telematics, a field that combines several disciplines including telecommunications and vehicle parts technologies, LG's Vehicle component Solutions Company has proven that it has the technological knowhow and experience to lead the auto industry in the 5G era.

According to market research firm Strategy Analytics, by 2026 approximately 67 million new vehicles worldwide will be equipped with telematics capabilities. Telematics 5G communications modules, introduced only last year, are expected to account for more than 25 percent of the total vehicle telematics market by 2026. With its highly-evolved and wide-ranging core technologies, LG has already secured a competitive advantage in 5G standards, accounting for about 10 percent of global 5G standard patent approvals and ranked second globally.

From vehicle-to-everything (V2X) systems to integrated hardware and software packages and in-vehicle communications gateways, LG's cutting-edge 5G telematics innovations deliver a new level of on-road connectivity and safety. An essential component in autonomous vehicles, V2X technologies enable vehicles to communicate in real-time with other vehicles, nearby pedestrians and infrastructure to create a safer environment for all.

Fast approaching the threshold for Society of Autonomous Engineers' Level 4 in which autonomous vehicles no longer require human interaction for operation, LG's 5G-V2X technology delivers more consistent vehicle data transmission speeds. Faster, more stable communications means vehicles can recognize and respond to a variety of road conditions and driving situations instantaneously while the high-precision positioning technology, known as Advanced Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), can pinpoint a vehicle's exact location to within 40 centimeters even when traveling at high speeds.

Utilizing Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) technology, LG's solutions simultaneously support connected car and autonomous driving functionalities, enabling vehicle occupants to enjoy entertainment services, convenient functions and enhanced safety. The 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 16* 5G module boasts significantly improved performance and more reliable connections. What's more, the smart, flat antenna allows automakers to maintain the aerodynamic lines of their designs which would be impossible with traditional "shark fin" antennas.

"Thanks to our experience and expertise in vehicle telematics, LG has been successful in winning a number of new contracts with established global automakers," said Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. "With solutions that are extremely easy to implement in various vehicle models thanks to our embedded modular design, LG's telematics hardware and software systems offer an unmatched level of flexibility for manufacturers and diverse services for end-users. A trusted partner to automakers worldwide, LG is helping to create a safer, better future on the world's roads with its growing portfolio of advanced mobility innovations."

* 3GPP Release 16 enables more advanced features for autonomous vehicle, brings about smart city capabilities through advancements in industrial IoT and enhances wireless speeds and data rate transmission for millions of devices. Source by https://www.3gpp.org/release-16

About LG Electronics Vehicle component Solutions Company

The LG Vehicle component Solutions Company focuses on commercializing autonomous and environmentally responsible automotive innovations and core solutions based on LG's proprietary technologies. The company provides in-vehicle experience, electrification and adaptive solutions such as in-vehicle infotainment, connectivity, intelligent driving and software platform among other innovative technologies. As an 'Innovation Partner for Future Mobility', LG is committed to diversifying its portfolio to further strengthen its capabilities with acquisitions including automotive lighting and headlight systems provider ZKW Group and software cybersecurity company Cybellum as well as the joint venture, LG Magna e-Powertrain. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/mobility.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

