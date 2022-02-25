Klarna and Brookfield Properties enhance the in-store shopping experience for millions of US customers Klarna set to bring alternative payment solutions and digital marketing activations to the Brookfield Properties retail portfolio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the leading global banking, payments and shopping service that helps consumers save time, money, make informed decisions and manage their cash flow, today announced an exclusive multi-year partnership with leading global real estate developer and operator, Brookfield Properties.

The collaboration will exclusively offer Klarna's in-store alternative payment solutions and bring experiential marketing to Brookfield Properties' nationwide portfolio of over 150 US shopping centers, elevating the in-store shopping experience for millions of customers annually. This will be accomplished through innovative activations, including out-of-home media, livestream shopping, augmented reality and more.

"The way our customers shop changes constantly and it is our job to evolve with them. This is something Brookfield Properties does really well," said Katie Kurtz, SVP of Business Development at Brookfield Properties. "This is a natural match for us and we look forward to offering Klarna's services to our shopping center communities."

Traffic patterns across Brookfield Properties' portfolio of properties have returned to historical norms, indicating that consumers are ready and excited to shop in-person again. The 2021 holiday season generated nearly 95% of 2019 traffic at Brookfield Properties shopping centers, compared to the national average of 78% of pre-pandemic traffic. These trends only strengthen the narrative that brick and mortar is alive and well.

Additionally, Klarna's 2021 holiday report revealed that physical retail remains a high priority for shoppers, especially with younger consumers who noted the importance of speed and efficiency that comes with in-store shopping.

"As one of the country's largest real estate developers, Brookfield Properties is transforming the shopping experience by blending the physical and digital worlds to meet today's customers where they are," said David Sykes, Head of North America, Klarna.

"We're proud to work with Brookfield Properties and look forward to partnering with their retail tenants to offer consumers more flexible ways to shop and pay."

Klarna's in-store services are accelerating rapidly, with nearly 80,000 physical retail stores globally, and live in-store with Klarna at participating Brookfield Properties tenants such as H&M, Ralph Lauren, Sephora, Abercrombie & Fitch, and thousands more.

About Klarna

Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 100 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control of their personal finances. Over 250,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. With over 5,000 employees, Klarna is active in 20 markets and is one of the most highly-valued private fintechs globally, with a valuation of $45.6 billion. For more information, visit Klarna.com

About Brookfield Properties

Brookfield Properties is a leading global developer and operator of high-quality real estate assets. We are active in nearly all real estate sectors, including office, retail, multifamily, hospitality and logistics, operating more than 800 properties and over 375 million square feet of real estate in gateway cities around the globe on behalf of Brookfield Asset Management, one of the largest asset managers in the world. With a focus on sustainability, a commitment to excellence, and the drive for relentless innovation in the planning, development and management of buildings and their surroundings, Brookfield Properties is reimagining real estate from the ground up. For more information visit www.brookfieldproperties.com

