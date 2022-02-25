GRUPO EL CID RESORTS AND INTERVAL INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCE MULTI-SITE AFFILIATION TO OFFER EL CID VACATIONS CLUB OWNERS MORE VALUE AND FLEXIBILITY

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interval International, a leading worldwide provider of vacation services, and GRUPE SAB. de C.V., the holding company for Grupo El Cid Resorts, today announced a new affiliation agreement. The multi-site agreement includes five existing resorts that are part of El Cid Vacations Club, as well as any future resorts developed or acquired during the term of the agreement. The properties are situated in Mazatlán and Puerto Morelos-Riviera Maya, two of Mexico's most popular beachfront vacation destinations.

An aerial image of Ventus Ha’ Marina El Cid Spa & Beach Resort, Grupo El Cid Resorts’ newest luxury property in Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo in Mexico. (PRNewswire)

Grupo El Cid Resorts was founded 50 years ago by Julio Berdegué and is now led by his son Carlos Berdegué Sacristán, President and CEO. "We are proud to work closely with Interval given their commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and valuable leisure and lifestyle benefits," noted Carlos Berdegué. "We have always been dedicated to providing our members with memorable vacations, and with Interval's support, we will continue doing so. Whether staying at our properties or exchanging through Interval, our members will have access to an excellent selection of properties that offer outstanding vacation experiences akin to those enjoyed at their home resort."

New purchasers will be enrolled as upgraded Interval International members with access to many flexible exchange opportunities and exciting benefits and services. These include Interval Options®; the ability to use points toward a hotel stay, cruise, or experiential travel; ShortStay Exchange® for long weekends and midweek resort vacations; savings on Getaway vacation rentals; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® membership; online hotel discounts; and VIP ConciergeSM, for personal assistance, 24/7.

"Grupo El Cid Resorts is a pioneering Mexican hospitality group that has extensive experience in the development and management of shared ownership resorts, as well as the construction of upscale full ownership vacation homes and condominium properties," said Marcos Agostini, Interval's senior vice president of global business development. "Their newest property, Ventus Ha' Marina El Cid Spa & Beach Resort, is just one more example of how the company has leveraged years of resort management experience and continues to fulfill its mission of building award-winning resorts."

Known for their superior service and amenities, El Cid Vacations Club resorts have been recognized with the 2021 TripAdvisor® Travelers' Choice Award in the "Best of the Best" category. Their properties are situated on Mexico's Pacific and Caribbean coasts.

Mazatlán, Sinaloa

El Cid Marina Beach Resort & Yacht Club - Located at the entrance to El Cid's marina, this low-rise, Mediterranean-style resort features elegant units with striking views, as well as freshwater and seawater swimming pools. The property offers the ultimate comforts, private island beaches, some of the world's most renowned sportfishing, and exotic wildlife encounters. Guests can enjoy 27 holes of golf, a sailing academy and excursions, a spa and fitness center, tennis, water sports, a climbing wall, and cultural tours.

El Cid El Moro Beach Resort - El Moro's 25-story tower has ocean-view units and a dazzling pool with waterfalls. On-site or nearby, you'll enjoy golf, a spa and fitness center, a sailing academy and excursions, sportfishing, tennis, swimming pools, water sports, and live entertainment.

Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo

Ventus Ha' Marina El Cid Spa & Beach Resort - As part of the all-inclusive package offered at this newly opened luxury resort, members can experience an exclusive check-in/checkout area, a la carte gourmet meals and premium beverage brands, butler service, waiter service at the pool and beach areas, fitness center, tennis courts, water sports, biking tours, nightly theme shows, kids' and teens' clubs, full-service concierge, and more.

El Cid Marina Spa & Beach Resort - This property is also part of the Puerto Morelos Riviera Maya El Cid Resorts complex. The all-inclusive resort shares the amenities and services of the adjacent properties and offers members a similar all-inclusive package.

About Interval International

Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises nearly 3,200 resorts in over 80 countries. Through offices in 13 cities, Interval offers world-class products and benefits to resort clients and more than 1.6 million families who are enrolled in various membership programs. Interval is an operating business of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC), a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services.

