Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Results For Its Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021 and Cash Dividend

Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical," "we," "us," or "our") (NYSE: SEM) today announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 and the declaration of a cash dividend.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, revenue increased 6.8% to $1,559.8 million, compared to $1,460.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations was $77.5 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $163.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations included $8.0 million and $36.2 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Refer to "CARES Act Provider Relief Fund" for further discussion. Net income was $66.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $102.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, net income included a pre-tax gain on sale of businesses of $2.2 million. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, net income included a pre-tax loss on sale of businesses of $0.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $138.4 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $221.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. Earnings per common share was $0.37 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $0.57 for the same quarter, prior year. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue increased 12.2% to $6,204.5 million, compared to $5,531.7 million for the prior year. Income from operations increased 25.7% to $713.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $567.7 million for the prior year. Income from operations included $123.8 million and $90.0 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Refer to "CARES Act Provider Relief Fund" for further discussion. Net income increased 45.1% to $499.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $344.6 million for the prior year. For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, net income included pre-tax gains on sales of businesses of $2.2 million and $12.4 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA increased 18.3% to $947.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $800.6 million for the prior year. Earnings per common share increased to $2.98 for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.93 for the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $2.98 for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.89 for the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share excluded the gains on sales of businesses and their related tax effects for both the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release.

Please refer to "Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Select Medical's Results of Operations" below for further discussion regarding the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on Select Medical's operating results.

Company Overview

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of December 31, 2021, Select Medical operated 104 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 30 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,881 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Concentra operated 518 occupational health centers in 41 states. At December 31, 2021, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

CARES Act Provider Relief Fund

On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") was enacted. The CARES Act provided additional waivers, reimbursement, grants and other funds to assist health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, including appropriations for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, also referred to as the Provider Relief Fund, to be used for preventing, preparing, and responding to COVID-19, and for reimbursing eligible health care providers for health care related expenses and lost revenues that are attributable to COVID-19.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, Select Medical recognized $8.0 million and $123.8 million of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund as other operating income, respectively. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, Select Medical recognized $36.2 million and $90.0 million of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund as other operating income, respectively.

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 7.3% to $577.2 million, compared to $537.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $24.6 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $75.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included $2.0 million of other operating income related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 4.3% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 14.0% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 8.1% to $2,246.8 million, compared to $2,077.5 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $268.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $342.4 million for the prior year. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included $19.9 million of other operating income related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 11.9% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 16.5% for the prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Rehabilitation Hospital Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 10.5% to $216.4 million, compared to $195.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment was $39.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $42.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 18.2% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 21.6% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 15.6% to $849.3 million, compared to $734.7 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 20.6% to $184.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $153.2 million for the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 21.7% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 20.9% for the prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 7.8% to $277.5 million, compared to $257.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was $27.6 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $27.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 9.9% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 10.8% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 17.9% to $1,084.4 million, compared to $919.9 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 74.7% to $138.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $79.2 million for the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 12.8% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 8.6% for the prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Concentra Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the Concentra segment increased 3.0% to $410.6 million, compared to $398.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 1.9% to $70.7 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $69.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $0.9 million related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 17.2% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 17.4% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the Concentra segment increased 15.4% to $1,732.0 million, compared to $1,501.4 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 54.1% to $389.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $252.9 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $34.7 million and $1.1 million related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 22.5% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 16.8% for the prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Select Medical's Results of Operations

Beginning in March 2020, state governments placed significant restrictions on businesses and mandated closures of non-essential or non-life sustaining businesses, causing many employers to furlough their workforce and temporarily cease or significantly reduce their operations. State governments also implemented restrictions on travel and individual activities outside of the home, closed schools, and mandated other social distancing measures. At the same time, hospitals and other facilities began suspending elective surgeries. In an effort to ensure hospitals and health systems had the capacity to absorb and effectively manage surges of COVID-19 patients, a number of waivers and modifications of certain requirements under the Medicare, Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program ("CHIP") programs were authorized in March 2020, including certain regulations under the Medicare program which govern admissions into Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals. Specifically, Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals which are certified as long-term care hospitals ("LTCHs") became exempt from the greater-than-25-day average length of stay requirement for all cost reporting periods that include the COVID-19 public health emergency period. Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals which are certified as inpatient rehabilitation facilities ("IRFs") could exclude patients admitted solely to respond to the emergency from the calculation of the "60 percent rule" thresholds to receive payment as an IRF. The COVID-19 public health emergency period has been extended and is currently in effect through April 16, 2022.

The adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the actions of governmental authorities and those in the private sector to limit the spread of COVID-19, caused disruptions in each of Select Medical's segments; these disruptions were most significant within the outpatient rehabilitation and Concentra segments. By mid-March 2020, Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics began experiencing significantly less patient visit volume due to declines in patient referrals from physicians, a reduction in workers' compensation injury visits resulting from the temporary closure of businesses, and the suspension of elective surgeries that normally increase the demand for outpatient rehabilitation services. Select Medical's Concentra centers experienced similar declines in patient visit volume due to businesses furloughing their workforce and temporarily ceasing or significantly reducing their operations. Since March 2021, Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers have experienced patient visit volumes which approximate or exceed the levels experienced in the months prior to the widespread emergence of COVID-19 in the United States. Although it had experienced temporary disruptions in its core businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Select Medical's Concentra segment was able to expand its services to provide COVID-19 screening and testing.

Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals have played a critical role in caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. The relaxation of certain admission restrictions contributed to volume increases in certain of its hospitals during the year ended December 31, 2020. The revenue of Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals has also benefited from the temporary suspension of the 2.0% cut to Medicare payments due to sequestration, which began May 1, 2020 following the enactment of the CARES Act, and was extended through March 31, 2022. From April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022, the sequestration cut will be 1.0% and the full 2.0% sequestration cut will resume July 1, 2022. Certain of Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals did experience temporary declines in patient volume in areas more significantly impacted by the spread of COVID-19 and as a result of the suspension of elective surgeries at hospitals and other facilities, which consequently reduced the demand for inpatient rehabilitation services. Additionally, some of Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals temporarily restricted admissions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The declines in volume occurred principally in April and May 2020. Beginning at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, both Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals modified certain of their protocols in order to follow the guidelines and recommendations for patient treatment and for the protection of their patients and staff members. This has resulted in increased labor costs as well as additional costs resulting from the purchase of personal protective equipment. Further, labor shortages have become more pronounced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Select Medical has experienced an increase in labor costs in its hospitals as a result of constrained staffing due to a shortage of healthcare workers, an increased dependence on contract clinical workers, the loss of unvaccinated employees in jurisdictions requiring vaccination, and federal unemployment subsidies, including unemployment benefits offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Increased turnover rates within Select Medical's employee base have also lead to increased overtime to meet demand and increased wage rates to attract and retain employees.

The unpredictable effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration and extent of disruption on Select Medical's operations, creates uncertainties about Select Medical's future operating results and financial condition. Select Medical has provided revenue and certain operating statistics below for each of its segments for each of the periods presented. Please refer to the risk factors in Select Medical's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 for further discussion.



Critical Illness Recovery Hospital



Revenue



Patient Days



Occupancy Rate



Number of
Hospitals Owned(1)



2019


2020


2021



2019


2020


2021



2019


2020


2021



2019


2020


2021



(in thousands)






















January


$    149,799


$    163,238


$     199,611



86,238


90,783


100,933



69%


69%


75%



96


100


99

February


145,586


165,375


190,703



80,806


87,844


92,036



71%


72%


75%



96


100


99

March


162,149


171,908


204,558



91,085


91,831


100,149



73%


70%


74%



96


100


99

Three Months Ended March 31


$    457,534


$     500,521


$     594,872



258,129


270,458


293,118



71%


70%


75%



96


100


99





























April


$    156,231


$     171,445


$     185,934



88,357


90,710


91,506



70%


71%


70%



99


100


99

May


156,422


178,223


183,471



89,350


95,191


93,708



69%


72%


70%



99


100


99

June


148,490


169,958


174,654



85,153


90,988


87,767



68%


71%


68%



99


100


99

Three Months Ended June 30


$    461,143


$     519,626


$     544,059



262,860


276,889


272,981



69%


72%


69%



99


100


99

Six Months Ended June 30


$    918,677


$  1,020,147


$  1,138,931



520,989


547,347


566,099



70%


71%


72%



99


100


99





























July


$    151,416


$     175,253


$     171,483



87,143


94,144


88,119



67%


71%


65%



99


99


100

August


155,485


173,967


178,240



86,553


93,964


91,756



66%


71%


68%



99


99


100

September


155,991


170,234


180,923



84,393


90,955


92,579



67%


71%


71%



99


99


100

Three Months Ended September 30


$    462,892


$     519,454


$     530,646



258,089


279,063


272,454



67%


71%


68%



99


99


100

Nine Months Ended September 30


$  1,381,569


$  1,539,601


$  1,669,577



779,078


826,410


838,553



69%


71%


70%



99


99


100





























October


$     152,791


$     181,251


$     195,444



87,188


95,616


99,935



66%


71%


71%



100


100


104

November


150,399


174,133


191,134



84,540


92,651


96,102



67%


71%


71%



100


99


104

December


151,759


182,514


190,617



87,555


97,079


98,449



67%


72%


70%



100


99


104

Three Months Ended December 31


$     454,949


$     537,898


$     577,195



259,283


285,346


294,486



67%


71%


71%



100


99


104

Twelve Months Ended December 31


$  1,836,518


$  2,077,499


$  2,246,772



1,038,361


1,111,756


1,133,039



68%


71%


71%



100


99


104



Rehabilitation Hospital



Revenue



Patient Days



Occupancy Rate



Number of
Hospitals Owned(1)



2019


2020


2021



2019


2020


2021



2019


2020


2021



2019


2020


2021



(in thousands)






















January


$    50,615


$    61,673


$    68,297



27,434


32,111


34,404



74%


79%


82%



17


19


20

February


48,080


60,690


64,202



25,442


31,813


32,178



76%


84%


84%



17


19


20

March


55,863


59,656


75,305



29,940


30,644


35,857



78%


76%


85%



18


19


20

Three Months Ended March 31


$  154,558


$  182,019


$  207,804



82,816


94,568


102,439



76%


79%


84%



18


19


20





























April


$    51,991


$    45,878


$    70,295



28,266


23,553


34,861



76%


61%


85%



18


19


20

May


56,019


57,815


71,190



29,730


29,787


35,604



75%


73%


84%



19


19


20

June


52,364


64,974


71,181



28,529


30,741


34,483



73%


78%


84%



19


19


20

Three Months Ended June 30


$  160,374


$  168,667


$  212,666



86,525


84,081


104,948



75%


71%


85%



19


19


20

Six Months Ended June 30


$  314,932


$  350,686


$  420,470



169,341


178,649


207,387



76%


75%


84%



19


19


20





























July


$    57,077


$    62,312


$    70,467



30,054


31,986


34,894



75%


81%


83%



19


18


20

August


58,072


63,673


71,682



30,228


32,518


34,835



75%


83%


83%



19


18


20

September


58,220


62,090


70,285



29,172


31,176


33,224



75%


82%


81%



19


18


20

Three Months Ended September 30


$  173,369


$  188,075


$  212,434



89,454


95,680


102,953



75%


82%


82%



19


18


20

Nine Months Ended September 30


$  488,301


$  538,761


$  632,904



258,795


274,329


310,340



75%


77%


84%



19


18


20





























October


$    61,975


$    66,591


$    72,509



31,767


33,378


35,908



78%


82%


85%



19


19


20

November


60,353


64,610


71,865



31,022


31,581


34,491



79%


80%


84%



19


19


20

December


60,342


64,711


72,062



31,447


31,545


33,962



78%


78%


80%



19


19


20

Three Months Ended December 31


$  182,670


$  195,912


$  216,436



94,236


96,504


104,361



78%


80%


83%



19


19


20

Twelve Months Ended December 31


$  670,971


$  734,673


$  849,340



353,031


370,833


414,701



76%


78%


83%



19


19


20



Outpatient Rehabilitation



Revenue



Visits



Working Days(2)



2019


2020


2021



2019


2020


2021



2019


2020


2021



(in thousands)















January


$      83,185


$      90,924


$      76,763



687,007


757,171


625,964



22


22


20

February


78,573


88,239


77,063



658,610


739,061


641,942



20


20


20

March


85,147


76,086


98,135



708,866


626,433


832,248



21


22


23

Three Months Ended March 31


$    246,905


$    255,249


$    251,961



2,054,483


2,122,665


2,100,154



63


64


63






















April


$      90,230


$      49,084


$      95,251



762,914


386,108


810,314



22


22


22

May


90,272


51,186


89,030



759,829


409,703


758,773



22


20


20

June


81,389


66,868


96,128



680,762


546,456


835,774



20


22


22

Three Months Ended June 30


$    261,891


$    167,138


$    280,409



2,203,505


1,342,267


2,404,861



64


64


64

Six Months Ended June 30


$    508,796


$    422,387


$    532,370



4,257,988


3,464,932


4,505,015



127


128


127






















July


$      89,267


$      77,793


$      90,352



754,102


636,826


780,118



22


22


21

August


90,687


79,034


93,056



743,813


651,738


798,459



22


21


22

September


85,376


83,215


91,132



706,413


694,808


768,493



20


21


21

Three Months Ended September 30


$    265,330


$    240,042


$    274,540



2,204,328


1,983,372


2,347,070



64


64


64

Nine Months Ended September 30


$    774,126


$    662,429


$    806,910



6,462,316


5,448,304


6,852,085



191


192


191






















October


$      96,868


$      88,274


$      91,705



808,649


745,562


772,068



23


22


21

November


87,072


82,102


93,345



722,607


685,885


797,756



20


20


21

December


87,945


87,108


92,401



725,710


713,593


771,715



21


22


21

Three Months Ended December 31


$    271,885


$    257,484


$    277,451



2,256,966


2,145,040


2,341,539



64


64


63

Twelve Months Ended December 31


$ 1,046,011


$    919,913


$ 1,084,361



8,719,282


7,593,344


9,193,624



255


256


254



Concentra



Revenue



Visits



Working Days(2)



2019


2020


2021



2019


2020


2021



2019


2020


2021



(in thousands)















January


$    133,507


$    141,236


$    127,103



985,598


1,032,069


867,793



22


22


20

February


126,309


133,690


132,349



919,065


965,741


869,910



20


20


20

March


136,505


123,609


163,388



1,006,944


879,585


1,057,871



21


22


23

Three Months Ended March 31


$    396,321


$    398,535


$    422,840



2,911,607


2,877,395


2,795,574



63


64


63






















April


$    140,050


$      91,178


$    152,143



1,040,543


610,555


999,622



22


22


22

May


143,183


99,228


142,228



1,073,763


674,629


956,250



22


20


20

June


130,218


121,932


162,001



988,783


865,896


1,074,206



20


22


22

Three Months Ended June 30


$    413,451


$    312,338


$    456,372



3,103,089


2,151,080


3,030,078



64


64


64

Six Months Ended June 30


$    809,772


$    710,873


$    879,212



6,014,696


5,028,475


5,825,652



127


128


127






















July


$    142,385


$    132,465


$    146,509



1,057,809


930,427


1,033,266



22


22


21

August


144,452


130,291


150,333



1,087,165


933,555


1,106,356



22


21


22

September


135,063


129,103


145,348



1,005,929


963,065


1,084,009



20


21


21

Three Months Ended September 30


$    421,900


$    391,859


$    442,190



3,150,903


2,827,047


3,223,631



64


64


64

Nine Months Ended September 30


$ 1,231,672


$ 1,102,732


$ 1,321,402



9,165,599


7,855,522


9,049,283



191


192


191






















October


$    149,260


$    139,365


$    143,609



1,113,408


1,011,816


1,072,531



23


22


21

November


123,152


126,431


135,417



908,159


867,918


991,937



19


19


21

December


124,733


132,906


131,613



881,699


892,648


938,973



21


22


21

Three Months Ended December 31


$    397,145


$    398,702


$    410,639



2,903,266


2,772,382


3,003,441



63


63


63

Twelve Months Ended December 31


$ 1,628,817


$ 1,501,434


$ 1,732,041



12,068,865


10,627,904


12,052,724



254


255


254

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1)

Represents the number of hospitals owned at the end of each period presented.

(2)

Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented.

Purchase of Concentra Interest

On December 24, 2021, Select Medical, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe XII, L.P. ("WCAS"), and Dignity Health Holding Corporation ("DHHC") entered into an agreement pursuant to which Select Medical acquired substantially all of the outstanding membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent that it did not already own from WCAS, DHHC, and the other equity holders of Concentra Group Holdings Parent for approximately $660.7 million.

This purchase was in lieu of, and deemed to be, the exercise of the third put right provided to certain equity holders under the terms of the Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company Agreement of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, LLC, dated as of February 1, 2018. Following this purchase, Select Medical owns approximately 99.3% of the outstanding membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, LLC on a fully diluted basis and 100.0% of the outstanding voting membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, LLC.

Dividend

On February 17, 2022, Select Medical's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per share. The dividend will be payable on or about March 16, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 4, 2022.

There is no assurance that future dividends will be declared. The declaration and payment of dividends in the future are at the discretion of Select Medical's board of directors after taking into account various factors, including, but not limited to, Select Medical's financial condition, operating results, available cash and current and anticipated cash needs, the terms of Select Medical's indebtedness, and other factors Select Medical's board of directors may deem to be relevant.

Stock Repurchase Program

The board of directors of Select Medical has authorized a common stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $1.0 billion worth of shares of its common stock. The common stock repurchase program will remain in effect until December 31, 2023, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the board of directors. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as Select Medical deems appropriate. Select Medical funds this program with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, Select Medical repurchased 387,212 shares at a cost of approximately $11.1 million, or $28.65 per share, which includes transaction costs. During the year ended December 31, 2021, Select Medical repurchased 1,770,720 shares at a cost of approximately $58.6 million, or $33.09 per share, which includes transaction costs. Since the inception of the program through December 31, 2021, Select Medical has repurchased 40,351,628 shares at a cost of approximately $415.2 million, or $10.29 per share, which includes transaction costs.

Business Outlook for Revenue

Given the uncertainties due to significantly increased labor costs resulting from higher than expected use of agency clinical staff, Select Medical is issuing its business outlook at this time for revenue only for 2022. Select Medical expects revenue to be in the range of $6.25 billion to $6.40 billion for the full year of 2022. Select Medical is also reaffirming its previously issued three-year compound annual growth rate target for revenue only, which is expected to be in the range of 4% to 6% for 2021 through 2023. Select Medical intends to readdress its business outlook and target compound annual growth rates for Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per common share when the labor climate stabilizes.

Conference Call

Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, as well as its business outlook and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each of its reporting segments, on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 9:00am ET. The domestic dial in number for the call is 1-866-440-2669. The international dial in number is 1-409-220-9844. The conference ID for the call is 7334656. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available until 12:00pm ET, March 4, 2022. The replay number is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the replay will be 7334656. The replay can also be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website, www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

*   *   *   *   *

Certain statements contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements related to Select Medical's 2022 and long-term business outlook. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors including the following:

  • developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic including, but not limited to, the duration and severity of the pandemic, additional measures taken by government authorities and the private sector to limit the spread of COVID-19, and further legislative and regulatory actions which impact healthcare providers, including actions that may impact the Medicare program;
  • changes in government reimbursement for our services and/or new payment policies may result in a reduction in revenue, an increase in costs, and a reduction in profitability;
  • the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals or inpatient rehabilitation facilities to maintain their Medicare certifications may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;
  • the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities operated as "hospitals within hospitals" to qualify as hospitals separate from their host hospitals may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;
  • a government investigation or assertion that we have violated applicable regulations may result in sanctions or reputational harm and increased costs;
  • acquisitions or joint ventures may prove difficult or unsuccessful, use significant resources or expose us to unforeseen liabilities;
  • our plans and expectations related to our acquisitions and our ability to realize anticipated synergies;
  • private third-party payors for our services may adopt payment policies that could limit our future revenue and profitability;
  • the failure to maintain established relationships with the physicians in the areas we serve could reduce our revenue and profitability;
  • shortages in qualified nurses, therapists, physicians, or other licensed providers, or the inability to attract or retain healthcare professionals due to the heightened risk of infection related to the COVID-19 pandemic, could increase our operating costs significantly or limit our ability to staff our facilities;
  • competition may limit our ability to grow and result in a decrease in our revenue and profitability;
  • the loss of key members of our management team could significantly disrupt our operations;
  • the effect of claims asserted against us could subject us to substantial uninsured liabilities;
  • a security breach of our or our third-party vendors' information technology systems may subject us to potential legal and reputational harm and may result in a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 or the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act; and
  • other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results or performance.

Investor inquiries:
Joel T. Veit
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
717-972-1100
ir@selectmedical.com

I.  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)




2020


2021


% Change

Revenue


$             1,460,494


$             1,559,811


6.8 %

Costs and expenses:







Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization


1,246,594


1,402,570


12.5

General and administrative


35,229


37,950


7.7

Depreciation and amortization


51,526


51,943


0.8

Total costs and expenses


1,333,349


1,492,463


11.9

Other operating income


36,184


10,191


N/M  

Income from operations


163,329


77,539


(52.5)

Other income and expense:







Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries


9,763


11,248


15.2

Gain (loss) on sale of businesses


(303)


2,155


N/M  

Interest income



601


N/M  

Interest expense


(35,512)


(33,870)


(4.6)

Income before income taxes


137,277


57,673


(58.0)

Income tax expense (benefit)


35,062


(8,637)


N/M  

Net income


102,215


66,310


(35.1)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests


24,941


16,453


(34.0)

Net income attributable to Select Medical


$                   77,274


$                   49,857


(35.5) %

Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)


$                       0.57


$                       0.37



_______________________________________________________________________________

(1)     Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.

N/M   Not meaningful.

II.  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)




2020


2021


% Change

Revenue


$             5,531,713


$             6,204,515


12.2 %

Costs and expenses:







Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization


4,710,372


5,285,149


12.2

General and administrative


138,037


146,975


6.5

Depreciation and amortization


205,659


202,645


(1.5)

Total costs and expenses


5,054,068


5,634,769


11.5

Other operating income


90,012


144,028


N/M  

Income from operations


567,657


713,774


25.7

Other income and expense:







Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries


29,440


44,428


50.9

Gain on sale of businesses


12,387


2,155


N/M  

Interest income



5,350


N/M  

Interest expense


(153,011)


(135,985)


(11.1)

Income before income taxes


456,473


629,722


38.0

Income tax expense


111,867


129,773


16.0

Net income


344,606


499,949


45.1

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests


85,611


97,724


14.1

Net income attributable to Select Medical


$                 258,995


$                 402,225


55.3 %

Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)


$                       1.93


$                       2.98



_______________________________________________________________________________

(1)          Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.

N/M        Not meaningful.

III.  Earnings per Share
For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Select Medical's capital structure includes common stock and unvested restricted stock awards. To compute earnings per share ("EPS"), Select Medical applies the two-class method because its unvested restricted stock awards are participating securities which are entitled to participate equally with its common stock in undistributed earnings.

The following table sets forth the net income attributable to Select Medical, its common shares outstanding, and its participating securities outstanding for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021:



Basic and Diluted EPS




Three Months Ended
December 31,


Years Ended
December 31,




2020


2021


2020


2021


Net income


$        102,215


$          66,310


$        344,606


$        499,949


Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests


24,941


16,453


85,611


97,724


Net income attributable to Select Medical


77,274


49,857


258,995


402,225


Less: net income attributable to participating securities


2,638


1,660


8,896


13,435


Net income attributable to common shares


$          74,636


$          48,197


$        250,099


$        388,790


The following tables set forth the computation of EPS under the two-class method for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021:



Three Months Ended December 31,



2020



2021



Net Income Allocation


Shares(1)


Basic and Diluted EPS



Net Income Allocation


Shares(1)


Basic and Diluted EPS

Common shares


$         74,636


130,269


$             0.57



$         48,197


129,679


$             0.37

Participating securities


2,638


4,605


$             0.57



1,660


4,466


$             0.37

Total


$         77,274







$         49,857







Years Ended December 31,



2020



2021



Net Income Allocation


Shares(1)


Basic and Diluted EPS



Net Income Allocation


Shares(1)


Basic and Diluted EPS

Common shares


$       250,099


129,780


$             1.93



$       388,790


130,249


$             2.98

Participating securities


8,896


4,616


$             1.93



13,435


4,501


$             2.98

Total


$       258,995







$       402,225





_______________________________________________________________________________

(1)     Represents the weighted average share count outstanding during the period.

IV.  Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)




December 31,



2020


2021

Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$                     577,061


$                       74,310

Accounts receivable


896,763


889,303

Other current assets


120,176


175,826

Total Current Assets


1,594,000


1,139,439

Operating lease right-of-use assets


1,032,217


1,078,754

Property and equipment, net


943,420


961,467

Goodwill


3,379,014


3,448,912

Identifiable intangible assets, net


387,541


374,879

Other assets


319,207


356,720

Total Assets


$                  7,655,399


$                  7,360,171

Liabilities and Equity





Current Liabilities:





Payables and accruals


$                     800,918


$                     942,288

Government advances


321,807


83,790

Unearned government assistance


82,607


93

Current operating lease liabilities


220,413


229,334

Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable


12,621


17,572

Total Current Liabilities


1,438,366


1,273,077

Non-current operating lease liabilities


875,367


916,540

Long-term debt, net of current portion


3,389,398


3,556,385

Non-current deferred tax liability


132,421


142,792

Other non-current liabilities


168,703


106,442

Total Liabilities


6,004,255


5,995,236

Redeemable non-controlling interests


398,171


39,033

Total equity


1,252,973


1,325,902

Total Liabilities and Equity


$                  7,655,399


$                  7,360,171

V.  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021
(In thousands, unaudited)




2020


2021

Operating activities





Net income


$                     102,215


$                       66,310

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries


13,670


9,230

Depreciation and amortization


51,526


51,943

Provision for expected credit losses


323


64

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries


(9,763)


(11,248)

Loss (gain) sale of assets and businesses


2,160


(2,322)

Stock compensation expense


6,422


8,938

Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs


549


562

Deferred income taxes


(159)


17,020

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:





Accounts receivable


(25,188)


22,456

Other current assets


4,040


(596)

Other assets


1,252


(4,072)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses


44,722


(141,001)

Government advances



(75,715)

Unearned government assistance


15,669


(2,321)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


207,438


(60,752)

Investing activities





Business combinations, net of cash acquired


(6,732)


(55,081)

Purchases of property and equipment


(40,868)


(55,151)

Investment in businesses


(5,568)


(4,600)

Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses



15,564

Net cash used in investing activities


(53,168)


(99,268)

Financing activities





Borrowings on revolving facilities



160,000

Borrowings of other debt


5,022


13,498

Principal payments on other debt


(5,561)


(16,758)

Dividends paid to common stockholders



(16,784)

Repurchase of common stock


(1,792)


(13,426)

Increase in overdrafts



42,353

Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests


5,878


806

Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests


(10,393)


(22,684)

Purchase of membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent


(210,163)


(660,658)

Net cash used in financing activities


(217,009)


(513,653)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents


(62,739)


(673,673)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


639,800


747,983

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$                     577,061


$                       74,310

Supplemental information:





Cash paid for interest


$                       15,062


$                       13,633

Cash paid for taxes


$                       26,945


$                       44,327

VI.  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021
(In thousands, unaudited)




2020


2021

Operating activities





Net income


$                     344,606


$                     499,949

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries


35,390


37,002

Depreciation and amortization


205,659


202,645

Provision for expected credit losses


604


236

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries


(29,440)


(44,428)

Gain on sale of assets and businesses


(22,563)


(2,409)

Stock compensation expense


27,250


30,940

Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs


2,184


2,217

Deferred income taxes


(14,715)


5,055

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:





Accounts receivable


(116,601)


23,101

Other current assets


(18,775)


(2,418)

Other assets


17,587


(7,196)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses


196,164


(19,767)

Government advances


318,116


(241,185)

Unearned government assistance


82,607


(82,514)

Net cash provided by operating activities


1,028,073


401,228

Investing activities





Business combinations, net of cash acquired


(20,808)


(81,911)

Purchases of property and equipment


(146,440)


(180,537)

Investment in businesses


(31,425)


(20,967)

Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses


83,320


26,821

Net cash used in investing activities


(115,353)


(256,594)

Financing activities





Borrowings on revolving facilities


470,000


160,000

Payments on revolving facilities


(470,000)


Payments on term loans


(39,843)


Borrowings of other debt


40,108


33,013

Principal payments on other debt


(48,381)


(39,668)

Dividends paid to common stockholders



(50,600)

Repurchase of common stock


(16,034)


(79,476)

Increase in overdrafts



42,353

Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests


7,564


20,732

Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests


(38,589)


(73,081)

Purchase of membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent


(576,366)


(660,658)

Net cash used in financing activities


(671,541)


(647,385)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


241,179


(502,751)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


335,882


577,061

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$                     577,061


$                       74,310

Supplemental information:





Cash paid for interest


$                     155,236


$                     132,203

Cash paid for taxes


$                     108,890


$                     181,184

VII.  Key Statistics
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021
(unaudited)




2020


2021


% Change

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital







Number of hospitals – end of period(a)


99


104



Revenue (,000)


$            537,898


$            577,195


7.3 %

Number of patient days(b)(c)


285,346


294,486


3.2 %

Number of admissions(b)(d)


9,376


9,786


4.4 %

Revenue per patient day(b)(e)


$                1,881


$                1,946


3.5 %

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)


$              75,284


$              24,572


(67.4) %

Adjusted EBITDA margin


14.0 %


4.3 %



Rehabilitation Hospital







Number of hospitals – end of period(a)


30


30



Revenue (,000)


$            195,912


$            216,436


10.5 %

Number of patient days(b)(c)


96,504


104,361


8.1 %

Number of admissions(b)(d)


6,592


7,134


8.2 %

Revenue per patient day(b)(e)


$                1,839


$                1,888


2.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)


$              42,392


$              39,326


(7.2) %

Adjusted EBITDA margin


21.6 %


18.2 %



Outpatient Rehabilitation







Number of clinics – end of period(a)


1,788


1,881



Revenue (,000)


$            257,484


$            277,451


7.8 %

Number of visits(b)(f)


2,145,040


2,341,539


9.2 %

Revenue per visit(b)(g)


$                   103


$                   102


(1.0) %

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)


$              27,701


$              27,551


(0.5) %

Adjusted EBITDA margin


10.8 %


9.9 %



Concentra







Number of centers – end of period(b)


517


518



Revenue (,000)


$            398,702


$            410,639


3.0 %

Number of visits(b)(f)


2,772,382


3,003,441


8.3 %

Revenue per visit(b)(g)


$                   122


$                   125


2.5 %

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)


$              69,382


$              70,709


1.9 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin


17.4 %


17.2 %



_______________________________________________________________________________

(a)

Includes managed locations.

(b)

Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded.

(c)

Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented.

(d)     

Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented.

(e)

Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days.

(f)

Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers during the periods presented.

(g)

Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for the Concentra segment, patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics.

VIII.  Key Statistics
For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021
(unaudited)




2020


2021


% Change

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital







Number of hospitals – end of period(a)


99


104



Revenue (,000)


$         2,077,499


$         2,246,772


8.1 %

Number of patient days(b)(c)


1,111,756


1,133,039


1.9 %

Number of admissions(b)(d)


37,456


37,921


1.2 %

Revenue per patient day(b)(e)


$                1,858


$                1,972


6.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)


$            342,427


$            267,993


(21.7) %

Adjusted EBITDA margin


16.5 %


11.9 %



Rehabilitation Hospital







Number of hospitals – end of period(a)


30


30



Revenue (,000)


$            734,673


$            849,340


15.6 %

Number of patient days(b)(c)


370,833


414,701


11.8 %

Number of admissions(b)(d)


25,081


28,868


15.1 %

Revenue per patient day(b)(e)


$                1,793


$                1,868


4.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)


$            153,203


$            184,704


20.6 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin


20.9 %


21.7 %



Outpatient Rehabilitation







Number of clinics – end of period(a)


1,788


1,881



Revenue (,000)


$            919,913


$         1,084,361


17.9 %

Number of visits(b)(f)


7,593,344


9,193,624


21.1 %

Revenue per visit(b)(g)


$                   104


$                   102


(1.9) %

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)


$              79,164


$            138,275


74.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin


8.6 %


12.8 %



Concentra







Number of centers – end of period(b)


517


518



Revenue (,000)


$         1,501,434


$         1,732,041


15.4 %

Number of visits(b)(f)


10,627,904


12,052,724


13.4 %

Revenue per visit(b)(g)


$                   123


$                   125


1.6 %

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)


$            252,892


$            389,616


54.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin


16.8 %


22.5 %



_______________________________________________________________________________

(a)

Includes managed locations.

(b)

Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded.

(c) 

Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented.

(d)

Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented.

(e)

Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days.

(f)

Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers during the periods presented.

(g)

Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for the Concentra segment, patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics.

IX.  Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021
(In thousands, unaudited)

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is important to investors because Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used as an analytical indicator of performance by investors within the healthcare industry. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate financial performance and determine resource allocation for each of Select Medical's segments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income, income from operations, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying definitions, Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for Select Medical. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Select Medical to report its segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain (loss) on early retirement of debt, stock compensation expense, gain (loss) on sale of businesses, and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries.


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Years Ended
December 31,


2020


2021


2020


2021

Net income

$           102,215


$             66,310


$           344,606


$           499,949

Income tax expense (benefit)

35,062


(8,637)


111,867


129,773

Interest expense

35,512


33,870


153,011


135,985

Interest income


(601)



(5,350)

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses

303


(2,155)


(12,387)


(2,155)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(9,763)


(11,248)


(29,440)


(44,428)

Income from operations

$           163,329


$             77,539


$           567,657


$           713,774

Stock compensation expense:








Included in general and administrative

5,565


7,061


22,053


24,598

Included in cost of services

857


1,877


5,197


6,342

Depreciation and amortization

51,526


51,943


205,659


202,645

Adjusted EBITDA

$           221,277


$           138,420


$           800,566


$           947,359









Critical illness recovery hospital(a)

$             75,284


$             24,572


$           342,427


$           267,993

Rehabilitation hospital

42,392


39,326


153,203


184,704

Outpatient rehabilitation

27,701


27,551


79,164


138,275

Concentra(b)

69,382


70,709


252,892


389,616

Other(c)(d)

6,518


(23,738)


(27,120)


(33,229)

Adjusted EBITDA

$           221,277


$           138,420


$           800,566


$           947,359

_______________________________________________________________________________

(a)

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $2.0 million and $19.9 million, respectively. The other operating income related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

(b)

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $1.0 million and $35.0 million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $1.1 million. The other operating income is primarily related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund.

(c)

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $7.1 million and $89.1 million, respectively. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $36.2 million and $88.9 million, respectively. The other operating income is related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund.

(d)

Other primarily includes general and administrative costs and other operating income, as discussed further above.

X.  Reconciliation of Earnings per Common Share to Adjusted Earnings per Common Share
For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP.  Items excluded from adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Select Medical believes that the presentation of adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are important to investors because they are reflective of the financial performance of Select Medical's ongoing operations and provide better comparability of its results of operations between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to, or substitutes for, net income, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following tables reconcile net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis to adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis.


Three Months Ended December 31,


2020


Per Share(a)


2021


Per Share(a)

Net income attributable to common shares(a)

$             74,636


$                 0.57


$             48,197


$                 0.37

Adjustments:(b)








Loss (gain) on sale of businesses

201


0.00


(775)


0.00

Adjusted net income attributable to common shares

$             74,837


$                 0.57


$             47,422


$                 0.37


Years Ended December 31,


2020


Per Share(a)


2021


Per Share(a)

Net income attributable to common shares(a)

$           250,099


$                 1.93


$           388,790


$                 2.98

Adjustments:(b)








Gain on sale of businesses

(4,888)


(0.04)


(775)


0.00

Adjusted net income attributable to common shares

$           245,211


$                 1.89


$           388,015


$                 2.98

_______________________________________________________________________________

(a)

Net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, as presented in table III.

(b)

Adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax and non-controlling interest impacts and are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. The estimated income tax impact, which is determined using tax rates based on the nature of the adjustment and the jurisdiction in which the adjustment occurred, includes both current and deferred income tax expense or benefit.


For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the estimated income tax effect on the adjustment made to net income attributable to common shares was immaterial. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax expense of approximately $1.1 million


For the year ended December 31, 2020, the adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax expense of approximately $3.3 million. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax expense of approximately $1.1 million.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/select-medical-holdings-corporation-announces-results-for-its-fourth-quarter-and-year-ended-december-31-2021-and-cash-dividend-301490180.html

SOURCE Select Medical Holdings Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.