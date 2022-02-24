SkyView
RANDON REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randon S.A. – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), reports its results for the fourth quarter (4Q2021) and 2021, ended in 12/31/2021. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 4Q2021 are as follows:

  • 4Q21 Total Gross Revenue, before consolidation, is R$ 3.8 billion, an increase of 44.5% as compared to 4Q20 (R$ 2.6 billion).
  • 4Q21 Consolidated Net Revenue is R$ 2.5 billion, 40.7% higher than the revenue achieved in 4Q20 (R$ 1.8 billion).
  • 4Q21 Consolidated EBITDA of R$ 258.8 million, with EBITDA margin of 10.2%.
  • 4Q21 Net Income is R$ 153.2 million, and net margin of 6.0%.

VIDEO CONFERENCE CALL RESULTS

February 25, 2022, Friday
11:00 AM Brasília, 09:00 AM New York and 2:00 PM London
Access Link: https://tenmeetings.com.br/call-de-resultados/portal/#/home?webinar=91577703406

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randon-reports-fourth-quarter-2021-results-301490099.html

SOURCE Randon S.A.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.