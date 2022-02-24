Slyce Properties announces The French Quarter Residences with upscale Co-Ownership opportunities from $125,000 to $600,000.

New Luxury Condos Announced in The French Quarter, New Orleans, LA

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Slyce Properties announces its newest real estate offering: The French Quarter Residences .

The Jax Brewery Penthouse has incredible views of the French Quarter. (PRNewswire)

Slyce Properties is offering upscale, professionally managed condos in the heart of the French Quarter.

Slyce Properties is offering upscale, professionally managed condos in the heart of the French Quarter. Located on Esplanade Avenue and the Jax Brewery building with iconic views, private rooftop pool with stunning views overlooking the French Quarter.

These luxury condos will be offered through Slyce Properties LLC Co-Ownership model that has been popularized by Pacaso who has been disrupting the real estate market with a recent billion-dollar plus valuation. Co-Ownership offers buyers the opportunity to own a beautiful condo in the French Quarter without the costs and hassles of traditional home ownership. Starting from a price of $125,000. Contact to tour today: chris@slyceproperties.com

These new Co-Ownership condos include premium features:

Expansive penthouse rooftop level terrace

Views overlooking Jackson Square

Upscale décor and local artwork

Rooftop penthouse pool

Fully Furnished

The French Quarter Residences are available in the following 4 Co-Ownership options:

PENTHOUSE AT JAX BREWERY - This 4 Bedroom Penthouse is located at the top of the famous Jax Brewery Building with views of Jackson Square.

ESPLANADE AVENUE 3 BEDROOM - The modern décor blends perfectly into the charming history of this incredible location.

ESPLANADE AVENUE 2 BEDROOM - Enjoy the ambiance of one of the great streets in the French Quarter. Esplanade is a magical street as it is lined with a 100-year-old oak trees.

JAX BREWERY 1 BEDROOM - Located in the very heart of the French Quarter, this unit is the perfect way to enjoy everything you love about the Crescent City .

"We are very excited to offer The French Quarter Residences." said Jonathan Weber, VP of Operations at Slyce Properties. "The average second home sits empty at least 80% of the year so the recent trend of co-ownership solves the problems of traditional 2nd home ownership."

1/6th ownership shares are now available providing at least 60 days of use each year. Owners have flexible use of their residence without the high costs of whole ownership associated with absentee ownership.

Visit New Orleans and tour these properties today.

Slyce Properties Contact:

www.thefrenchquarterresidences.com

Christopher Hahn

Director of Sales

504.356.0300

chris@slyceproperties.com

