Circular smart ring presales to be launched on February 27th at a price of 259 USD.

PARIS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new features of Circular smart ring were demonstrated at CES 2022. Designed to monitor users' health and wellness, the smart ring will be available for presales on Circular's website (www.circular.xyz) at a price of 259 US dollars.

Following its success at the CES 2022 in Las vegas, the Circular ring will be available for presales on February 27th on Circular website (delivery between April and June 2022). The company's goals are to "democratize personal health" for worldwide users and to meet the growing demand for health wearables.

DAILY, SIMPLE AND ACCURATE HEALTH-MONITORING

Circular smart ring embarks sensors capable of detecting 142 metrics including heart rates variability, blood oxygenation, breathing rate, body temperature and more. The ring connects via Bluetooth to your iPhone or Android device, day and night.

Compared to competitive wearables, the Circular ring does not provide just raw data but personal insights thanks to the accompanying app that includes a personal assistant.

Circular correlates every day and night metrics to give personalized recommendations that help users in making good decisions and responding to their body signals in a healthier way: better sleep, physical activities and heart recovery, health proactive monitoring to alert on diseases such as sleep apnea, etc.

"The Circular ring is a daily companion capable of tracking your health and activity metrics from wake time to bedtime. Circular will assist every user on its daily life to improve it, with easy-to-read insights and pertinent recommendations." said Amaury Kosman, co-founder of Circular.

Initially, Circular is targeting the B2C market and will soon be aimed at professionals' target (insurance companies, medical and health establishments, etc.). Orders mainly concern the United States, Canada, European countries (France, Germany, Italy and UK), Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Among the company's perspectives: controlling other connected objects with the ring and a second fundraising.

Tech specs

Weight: 4g

Water resistance: waterproof (up to 5 meters deep)

Customization: Changeable outer shells with different colors: Black fit, Rose Gold, Silver and Gold – Available in 7 sizes for women and men

Battery life: up to 4 days. Charging 45 mins with a USB key.

A vibrating motor allows the ring to communicate with the user (wake up, alerts, notifications…)

For more information on Circular, visit www.circular.xyz.

