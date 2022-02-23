Madison Reed Expands Hair Color Bar Offerings Nationwide to Include Ammonia-Free Highlights Services

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Reed , the prestige beauty brand that has revolutionized the way women color their hair, has officially expanded their service menu to include ammonia-free highlights services, exclusively at their 53 Madison Reed Hair Color Bars nationwide. Madison Reed's Hair Color Bar concept gives clients access to salon-gorgeous hair color, applied by a licensed professional, at a fraction of the time and cost of a traditional salon. With this new service, clients are able to enjoy ammonia-free foil highlights, in addition to signature services like balayage highlights, root touch-ups and all-over color services.

"When our clients ask, we deliver – and that's most certainly the case with highlights; we had hundreds of clients asking for foil highlights every week in our Hair Color Bar locations nationwide," said Amy Errett, CEO and Founder of Madison Reed. "Our clients know and love Madison Reed Hair Color Bars for our convenient, affordable and consistently gorgeous results with ingredients you can feel good about. We're honored to continue to serve them and their hair color needs with this new service using ammonia-free bleach we developed specifically for highlights."

Accent highlights start at $75 and are ideal for framing your face with pops of brightness, while partial highlights start at $125 and add brightening dimension to your base color. The new service is offered exclusively at Madison Reed's Hair Color Bars by its team of licensed and highly trained colorists using their innovative ammonia-free powder bleach formula that delivers beautiful results on all hair colors and textures.

Madison Reed provides natural-looking color with Smart 8-Free formulas – free of PPD, ammonia, parabens, resorcinol, phthalates, gluten, SLS and titanium dioxide – made in Italy that deliver brilliant shine, for your best hair color yet. At Madison Reed Hair Color Bars, clients have access to signature color services like root touch-ups, balayage highlights and all-over color and now, ammonia-free foil highlights. Need frequent touch-ups? Madison Reed has you covered with their Unlimited Roots Membership Plan, unlimited root touch-ups and added perks, starting at just $65 a month. Madison Reed has 53 Hair Color Bars nationwide and plans to end 2022 with 80 total locations. For more information, visit www.madison-reed.com/colorbar .

About Madison Reed

Founded in 2013, Madison Reed is the prestige beauty brand revolutionizing the way women color their hair. Madison Reed offers clients over 55+ shades of gorgeous color, Smart 8-Free formulas developed in Italy, technology, personalized service, and the freedom to get salon-gorgeous results whether they color their hair at home or by a professional colorist in one of Madison Reed's 53 and counting Hair Color Bars across the country. Products can be found online at www.madison-reed.com , Amazon, Madison Reed Hair Color Bars, Ulta and select Ulta at Target locations, in addition to DoorDash delivery.

