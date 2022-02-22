ENTREPRENEUR AND INFLUENCER CHRISELLE LIM RELAUNCHES PHLUR

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Fashion, Beauty and Lifestyle Digital Influencer and Entrepreneur, Chriselle Lim, relaunches the fine fragrance brand PHLUR, introducing its new fragrance, MISSING PERSON, a floral musk fragrance, which paves the way for a steady stream of product drops to follow.

PHLUR was first launched in 2015 and acquired by beauty incubator The Center in January 2021. Lim joined later that year to lead the relaunch of the brand. PHLUR's fine fragrances are mindfully formulated, responsibly sourced, and meticulously crafted by world-class perfumers. PHLUR was one of the first fragrance brands to make a commitment to fully disclose the ingredient profile of their fragrances, a practice that is not required in the industry today.

"To me, fragrance and fashion have always been connected. Fragrance is an extension of style. It allows us to communicate a mood, elevate a vibe, and it can help us express who we are…or who we want to be. Fragrance helps us communicate. It tells stories. And I'm excited to be a storyteller through PHLUR." – Owner & Creative Director, Chriselle Lim

PHLUR is relaunching with MISSING PERSON, Lim's current go-to scent, immediately available on PHLUR.com and at Sephora.com starting March 31, 2022 and Sephora stores on April 8, 2022 alongside additional fragrances, to be unveiled in the weeks ahead. The fragrances to follow will include a handful of PHLUR original fragrances as well as new creations by Lim in collaboration with some of the world's most renowned perfumers inclusive of Frank Voelkl (Firmenich) and Jérome Epinette (Robertet).

PHLUR's new packaging incorporates creative and unique designs and colorful bottles personalized per fragrance, porcelain caps with magnetic closure and are offered in full-size bottles (50ml) for $96 and travel size varieties (9.5ml) for $26.

PHLUR joins The Center's brand portfolio, which also includes Naturium, MAKE Beauty and Saltair.

