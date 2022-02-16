LG DELIVERS BIG SAVINGS ON HOME APPLIANCES THIS PRESIDENTS' DAY

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG's Presidents' Day deals are back with huge savings from America's most reliable line of home appliances. LG Electronics USA is offering special holiday promotions on top kitchen and laundry room appliances – including savings up to $600 on select refrigerators and up to $800 on LG's top-rated washers. Now shoppers can rack up the savings while upgrading their homes with the latest innovations from LG.

This Presidents' Day, shoppers can get a digital or physical Visa® Prepaid Card2 from participating retailers in the amount of five or ten percent3 of the pre-tax purchase price when they bundle eligible LG kitchen, laundry, floor care, air care and LG Styler® products in a single purchase from a participating retailer through 3/2/22.

Get Ready for Spring Entertaining with Savings on LG Kitchen Appliances

Shoppers can prepare for spring by upgrading their kitchens with LG's innovative, smart kitchen appliances including ENERGY STAR® certified refrigerators, dishwashers and more.

LG InstaView® refrigerators with Craft Ice™ are the perfect solution for maximizing capacity and entertaining in style. Available in different configurations and finishes, shoppers can choose their favorite – like the largest capacity French door refrigerator on the market (LRMVC2306S; LRMVS3006S). Enjoy 30 cu. ft. of capacity, a convenient Full-Convert™ Drawer – now with five temperature settings to fit your family's needs – and ice three ways including cubed, crushed and LG's exclusive, slow-melting Craft Ice for $3,899 (a savings of up to $500 off MSRP).

Shoppers can also score big deals on LG cooking appliances like the InstaView Slide-In Range (model LSEL6335F) for $1,599 (a savings of up to $400 off MSRP) and enjoy features like LG ProBake Convection and Air Fry.

Save Time and Money on LG's Top Rated Washers and Dryers

Consumers can bring home unbeatable savings on ENERGY STAR® certified LG washers. LG offers various top-load and front-load models to choose from with advanced cleaning and fabric sanitization features—including steam washers that are CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America to help eliminate allergens.

4 Score the WM4500HBA and matching electric dryer each for $1199 ($800 in combined savings off MSRP). Save time with LG's TurboWash front-load washers that deliver a complete clean, even for big loads in under 30 minutes.Score theand matching electric dryer each for $1199 ($800 in combined savings off MSRP).

WKEX200HBA ), featuring a full-size dryer above a washer in a sleek single unit design for $1,999 (a savings of $600 off MSRP). Revolutionize your laundry game with LG's new vertical laundry solution, WashTower (), featuring a full-size dryer above a washer in a sleek single unit design for(a savings ofoff MSRP).

LG Styler – a first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system that uses the gentle power of steam (no chemicals) to refresh and sanitize fabrics, including jackets, clothing, bags, pillows and even stuffed animals. Save up to $300 on the– a first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system that uses the gentle power of steam (no chemicals) to refresh and sanitize fabrics, including jackets, clothing, bags, pillows and even stuffed animals.

Enjoy Peace of Mind with LG Proactive Customer Care

Shoppers can spend with peace of mind when they upgrade to LG smart appliances featuring LG Proactive Customer Care – the industry-first personalized customer support tool that provides customized maintenance tips and monthly usage reports to help keep kitchen and laundry appliances performing their best, along with alerts that warn of potential issues before they arise.

To shop all of LG's 2022 Presidents' Day savings, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions .

1Select models only. Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Terms and Conditions apply. Details available at www.lg.com/us/promotions.

2Visa prepaid card issued by The Bancorp Bank®, N.A., Member FDIC. Terms and expiration apply—see rebate form for details. Subject to availability

3 5% will apply to the total invoice price of 3 eligible LG Kitchen, Laundry, Floor Care, Air Care and LG Styler® products before taxes. **10% will apply to the total invoice price of 4 or more eligible LG Kitchen, Laundry, Floor Care, Air Care and LG Styler® products before taxes. Bundle purchases that include an eligible LG Styler® as part of a bundle package will qualify to receive an additional rebate.

4Based on independent testing in normal cycle with TurboWash™ option, 10 lb. load (June 2020).

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com .

