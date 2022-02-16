InventHelp Inventor Develops Emergency Beacon for Households (PHL-125)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way for emergency responders to find your premise in the event of an emergency," said an inventor, from Egg Harbor Twp., N.J., "so I invented the LIGHT ME UP. My design can also be used to summon help from neighbors."

The invention provides an improved way to highlight the location of a house in the event of an emergency. In doing so, it helps police, fire and/or EMS workers to more easily locate the house. As a result, it increases visibility and safety and it could prevent confusion and delays. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PHL-125, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

