First Federal Bank Announces 60 Days of Giving

LAKE CITY, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank announced today it will donate to sixty non-profit organizations over a period of 60 days. Founded in 1962, 2022 marks First Federal Bank's 60th anniversary of being a community bank. To celebrate, bank employees will nominate local organizations and one winner will be drawn each day for 60 days. $1000 will be donated to each of the winners. On the 60th day, the non-profit drawn will receive a grand prize of $6000 to conclude the 60 days of giving.

Backpack Donation (PRNewswire)

"First Federal Bank is the only mutual bank charted in the state of Florida and is committed to supporting local non-profit organization," said John Medina, the bank's President and CEO. "Recognizing and supporting the work of charities strengths our towns and underscores our commitment to remaining a financially stable member of the community."

Originally founded to offer savings accounts and make home loans to its neighbors, First Federal Bank has a long legacy of giving. "Our customers and community partners inspire us to give back, while providing the best, personable banking experience. 60 days of giving is a perfect example of that giving culture," says Stephanie McClendon, EVP and Chief of Community Banking and a 23 year veteran of First Federal.

To learn more about First Federal Bank and the ways they give, visit ffbf.com or like the banks' social pages.

About First Federal Bank

First Federal Bank is a community-based mutual savings bank offering consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans through banking offices in Florida's Panhandle, North Central and East Florida, and coastal South Carolina. Mortgage, SBA and USDA customers are served through lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest. First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida with assets totaling over $3.4 billion. First Federal has received a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla. for more than two decades and was recognized by Newsweek as "Best Small Bank in Florida" in 2020 and 2021. For more information, visit www.ffbf.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Federal Bank