TRIUMPH AWARDED NEW CONTRACT ON AIRBUS A220 PRIMARY THERMAL ACOUSTIC SYSTEM

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] announced today that its Triumph Interiors operating company has been awarded a new contract with Airbus to design, manufacture and provide full program lifecycle support on the primary thermal acoustic insulation system for the Airbus Canada A220 aircraft. Triumph's global engineering team will provide design solutions while manufacturing and program support will take place at the Triumph Interiors site in Mexicali, Mexico.

"As a global market leader in commercial transport insulation systems, Triumph's proposal provided an innovative, collaborative solution to optimizing the thermal-acoustic insulation system throughout the life-cycle of the aircraft, creating an efficient and cost-effective solution for Airbus and A220 operators." said Howard Sanderson, General Manager of Triumph Interiors.

"This competitive win with Airbus is testament to the comprehensive value Triumph Interiors is able to deliver to primary insulation solutions on commercial platforms." said Ian Reason, President of Triumph Interiors. "The A220 is a single aisle aircraft with significant potential for many more years of sales growth. I am delighted that Triumph has been selected as the best value provider and look forward to competing for further Airbus content on other platforms to grow our relationship."

Triumph Interiors is a market leader in integrated design and manufacturing of thermo-acoustic insulation, environmental control system ducting, thermoplastic, and other aircraft interior and composite components for major aerospace OEMs, with facilities located around the globe.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components, and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

