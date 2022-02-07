Passport welcomes Sathish Gaddipati as CTO and Powers moves to CIO

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, a transportation software and payments company, announces Sathish Gaddipati has joined the team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Gaddipati, who most recently was Chief Technology Officer at Syntellis Performance Solutions, will focus on developing Passport's data products strategy and lead the engineering organization. As a part of this transition, Brad Powers will move to the position of Chief Innovation Officer (CIO). In this new role, Powers will focus on Passport's product stack as well creating a renewed focus around innovation.

"We're thrilled to bring Sathish on board as our Chief Technology Officer and excited for Brad as he continues to innovate for Passport and the industry as he's done for a decade," said David Evans, Passport CEO. "Sathish brings proven experience and an incredible skill set that he'll use to lead our engineering teams and guide our growth as Passport expands as a leader in transportation and mobility infrastructure for cities."

Passport is trusted by more than 800 clients in North America to manage their parking and mobility infrastructure. The company's digital platform is the only end-to-end operating system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting and mobility management.

"I'm looking forward to building great relationships with our customers and our teams to continue to help solve the critical problems in their mobility operations," said Sathish Gaddipati, Passport's new CTO.

Gaddipati holds his B.S from Punjab Engineering College and an M.S. from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Prior to Syntellis Performance Solutions, Gaddipati was CTO at Cardlytics, Inc., VP Data Products and Platform Engineering at Omnitracs and VP Enterprise Data Services and Analytics Platform with The Weather Channel. He was also with The Walt Disney Company, InterContinental Hotel Group and Sun Microsystems.

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

