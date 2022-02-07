MILLER64 ASKS THE WORLD'S DUMBEST MATH QUESTION: WHICH IS SMALLER -- 80 OR 64? Aspiring mathematicians and beer lovers who answer the unnecessarily-simple-but-apparently-a-little-complicated question right could win free* beer

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You may have heard there is a new light beer on the block with 80 calories. 80 calories, huh? Seems like … a lot for a "super light beer." So we at Miller64, the OG extra light beer with only 64 calories, are here to settle a debate: Which number is smaller — 80 or 64?

Miller64 Logo (PRNewswire)

After a recent survey that seemed to stump 7% of Americans who thought 80 was a smaller number than 64, Miller64 enlisted the help of world-renowned mathematician and current Thomas Jefferson Professor of Mathematics at the University of Virginia, Ken Ono, to do the unnecessarily-simple-but-apparently-a-little-complicated math. Watch Ken Ono do the math here.

Ken Ono currently serves as the section chair for mathematics at the American Association for the Advancement of Science and is an expert in number theory. He's published over 200 research articles and was awarded a Presidential Early Career Award for Science and Engineering by a former president, among many other awards. Despite these accolades, Ken Ono still had questions about why 7% of Americans think 80 is smaller than 64.

When asked to solve this particular equation, Ken Ono stated, "I've seen a lot of complicated mathematical equations in my career, and worked to solve some of the most complex integer partitions and modular forms, but what I can't understand is why anyone would think 80 is smaller than 64? I can confirm, 64 is most certainly smaller than 80."

With only 64 calories and 2 carbohydrates, Miller64 is a crisp and refreshing extra light beer that doesn't skimp on taste.

"Not only have we found the correct answer to which number is smaller, we've also found the perfect recipe for an extra light beer with Miller64," said Sofia Colucci, global marketing vice president - Miller and economy portfolios. "It doesn't take a genius to do the math, but we're glad Ken Ono was able to help prove us right."

Beer lovers and aspiring mathematicians who believe they know the correct answer to which is smaller — 80 or 64 — can visit www.whatnumberissmaller.com to prove their knowledge of simple math. Get it right (hot tip: It's not hard!) and you can claim a free* six-pack of Miller64, just in time for this weekend's Big Game.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins at or about 7:00 AM CT on 2/7/22 and ends at 11:59:59 PM CT on 2/20/22. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC who are 21 years or older. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details, and restrictions. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply.

About Miller Brewing Company

Miller Brewing Company was founded in 1855 by Frederick J. Miller when he purchased the Plank Road Brewery in Milwaukee, a city he chose as the best place for a brewery given its access to great water. Miller Lite, the original great-tasting light pilsner beer, (MillerLite.com, Facebook.com/MillerLite, @MillerLite on Twitter, YouTube.com/MillerLite) was introduced nationally in 1975 and is among the top-five selling beers in the United States. The brewery's oldest enduring beer is Miller High Life (MillerHighLife.com, Facebook.com/MillerHighLife, @MillerHighLife on Twitter). Known as the Champagne of Beers, it was introduced in 1903 and still is brewed with the same yeast strain that Miller carried in his pocket from Germany. Miller Genuine Draft (MGD.com, Facebook.com/MillerGenuineDraft, @Miller_Global on Twitter), introduced in 1986, is the original cold-filtered, packaged draft beer. Miller Brewing Company is part of MillerCoors, the U.S. business unit of the Molson Coors Brewing Company. Learn more at MillerCoors.com, at Facebook.com/MillerCoors or on Twitter through @MillerCoors.

Miller64 enlists the help of mathematician Ken Ono to solve one very complicated equation. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Molson Coors