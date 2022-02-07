Hyundai Ties for Most Car and Driver 2022 Editors' Choice Awards with 11 Models

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has tied for the most Car and Driver 2022 Editors' Choice awards in the industry, with 11 unique models winning for the brand. Editors' Choice represents Car and Driver's annual pick of the industry's top cars, trucks, crossovers, and SUVs—vehicles the editors would love to have in their garages, and ones they recommend to their readers, friends, and families. The list evaluates the roughly 400 models in the U.S. market and selects the very best: https://www.caranddriver.com/features/a38873223/2022-editors-choice/.

For 2022, the following Hyundai models received Editors' Choice awards:

Accent Elantra N Ioniq 5 Kona Kona Electric Palisade Santa Cruz Santa Fe Sonata Tucson Veloster N

"We are greatly honored to tie for the most Car and Driver 2022 Editors' Choice awards with 11 models," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "These eleven models together represent a majority of our lineup and nearly every market segment, and we are pleased that Car and Driver recognizes so many of our models for their collective excellence."

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

