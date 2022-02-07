Global data activation firm WANdisco announces permanent switch to four-day working week

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the LiveData company, has today announced a permanent switch to a four-day working week for the business, officially commencing on 7th February 2022.

The Sheffield, UK and San Ramon, CA-based business that is listed on the AIM market, expects the shift in the working model to boost productivity and increase wellbeing for its global team of 180+ employees. Employees' salaries will not be changed, despite the reduction in work week.

WANdisco is one of the largest tech employers to make the permanent switch to four working days, and is taking a lead in reshaping the traditional working structure. The company recognises the significant and permanent changes to the working patterns that have become a reality as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the new format will offer greater flexibility to all employees.

The move allows all WANdisco employees to choose to move to a 40-hour working week over four days, paid at the same contracted salary and all benefits staying the same. Fridays are expected to be the default non-working days for the majority of employees, but this scheme is flexible.

David Richards, CEO and Co-founder of WANdisco, said: "It may feel counterintuitive to many business leaders, but a four-day working week is now an inevitable economic reality for us all – and it's only a matter of time before many others will follow suit. We are proud that WANdisco is a pioneer in this area, and that we are keeping in step with the new economic and working patterns emerging from the pandemic.

"It's worth remembering there's historical precedent. In 1973, when UK commercial use of electricity was limited and forced a three-day working week, most people expected a proportional 40 per cent drop in productivity. Much to everyone's surprise, productivity in fact went up, as people found ways to work effectively within the new time structure. What's more, John Maynard Keynes predicted back in 1930 that the working week would be drastically cut, to perhaps 15 hours a week, thanks to technological advancements and changing priorities.

"Working from home was an obvious move for many companies, and the switch to four days is the natural continuation of this trend that offers greater flexibility, increases business productivity and boosts employee wellbeing. The pandemic has taught us many things, but perhaps none more important than the reality that we can work smarter, better and more efficiently – and that's exactly what this move represents."

Anne M. Lynch, SVP for Human Resources at WANdisco, said: "I'm delighted we are able to introduce this change for all our employees, and very excited to see the improvements it will lead to for our global team. Our people have always been the priority at WANdisco, and this shift is testament to that – by putting people first we will see enormous benefits in the long-run as a business, and we are proud to be rewarding the whole team for the levels of productivity and efficiency they have shown over the past two challenging years. By empowering our employees and giving them greater flexibility with their time, we believe we are creating the right conditions for business success now, and well into the future."

