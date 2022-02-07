essence makeup Launches In Target Stores

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- essence makeup, a buzzy range of affordable, fun, and cruelty-free cosmetics, is proud to announce its rollout into 300+ Target stores, beginning this month. Following the overwhelming success of the brand's launch on Target.com last year, this in-store expansion will offer Target shoppers newfound accessibility to essence's beloved product range.

essence cosmetics logo (PRNewswire)

essence has experienced massive growth the past few years and its retail footprint continues to expand to a network of retail giants including ULTA, CVS, Amazon, and most recently, Target. While e-commerce remains priority, the brand is seeing incredible in-store success with its current retail partners as shoppers eagerly return to in-store shopping.

"We're constantly looking for ways to provide our customers with joy through our products. As we continue to identify ways to appeal to Gen Z and Millennial audiences, we couldn't be more excited to offer our range within Target stores and make essence cosmetics more accessible to Target shoppers," said Jeffery Wagstaff, CEO of Cosnova Inc.

essence products now available in select Target stores include the brand's best-selling Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara and Pure Nude Highlighter, as well as new launches such as Extreme Shine Volume Lipgloss, Mini Eyeshadow Palettes, and more.

About essence cosmetics:

essence cosmetics provides user-friendly and affordable makeup options that bring joy to the often serious world of beauty. Beauty doesn't have to cost a lot, and essence proves everyday that excellent quality and innovation is not a question of price. essence's range of color cosmetics are majority manufactured in Europe with ingredients that comply with the strict standards of the European Union Cosmetics Directive and United States FDA. Products are 100% cruelty-free as well as vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free and alcohol-free as often as possible. For further information on essence makeup, visit essencemakeup.com.

About Cosnova:

Since 2001, Cosnova Inc. has led the cosmetics industry with knowledge, loyalty to consumers and a forward-thinking attitude. Cosnova's successful brands essence & CATRICE offer high-quality decorative cosmetics to customers around the world at a superb price performance ratio. 90% of all Cosnova products are manufactured in Europe with no animal testing. Rooted in innovation, creativity, movement, speed and quality, Cosnova analyzes products both internally and externally to ensure customers around the globe can rely on the high Cosnova standards. Defining the trends of tomorrow, Cosnova takes responsibility for health, society, and the environment, while offering the products and brand experience to make consumers feel more beautiful - anytime.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE essence cosmetics