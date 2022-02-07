"THE DUROJAIYE SIBLINGS: A SHARED JOURNEY OF DREAMS,"BARRY UNIVERSITY WITH LA BARRA FILMS PRODUCES A HEARTWARMING FILM HONORING SUCCESSFUL ALUMS IN CELEBRATION OF BLACK HISTORY MONTH

MIAMI SHORES, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry University's College of Nursing and Health Sciences is proud to showcase a celebration of Black History Month with a touching alumni tribute. The joy of one incredible alum overcoming family trauma, then going on to secure a prestigious healthcare administrative fellowship is certainly noteworthy, but when a brother and sister both accomplish these feats, it's a story we are honored to share.

The film, "The Durojaiye Siblings: A Shared Journey of Dreams" will premiere on February 19, 2022 at 7:00 pm. Assistant Professor, Dr. Jeffrey Ritter, will host the event and lead a Q&A with the Durojaiye Siblings, and Oyinkansola Ogunrinde, president of the American College of Healthcare Executives of South Florida (ACHE-SFL), immediately following the film.

The documentary is part of month-long celebration, which includes over twenty events happening across the Barry University campus. Each event is part of a larger commitment that the university has made to create an educational community that honors diversity, is free from racism, and actively engages in building a better world through learning, teaching, research, and self-reflection.

Dr. John McFadden, Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, had this to say, "It is exciting to know our college has been part of creating this first-ever documentary highlighting two former CNHS graduate students. I am grateful these distinguished alums are willing to share their journeys with the world. I think many who watch this film will see qualities within themselves exemplified in siblings Bukky and Dapo. I believe their grit and dedication to reaching their dreams will inspire you. It is stories like this that showcase the pride we have in our students and their incredible commitment to improving both healthcare and the lives of others," Dr. John McFadden, Dean.

The film takes us on a journey, as the Durojaiye Siblings take a chance on a U.S. visa lottery, move together to the United States and succeed first in banking, then in a dual master's degree program at Barry University, which propels each to a competitive fellowship opportunity at prestigious U.S. hospitals.

