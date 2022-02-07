Top Products Include a Dishwasher with Antimicrobial Technology, a Smart Washer and Dryer Powered by AI, Scratch-Resistant Hardwood Flooring, a Pickling Cabinet, and the First-Ever Carbon Neutral Collection in the Quartz and Engineered Stone Industry

BEAUTIFUL KITCHENS & BATHS MAGAZINE TO UNVEIL 30 MOST INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS FOR 2022 Top Products Include a Dishwasher with Antimicrobial Technology, a Smart Washer and Dryer Powered by AI, Scratch-Resistant Hardwood Flooring, a Pickling Cabinet, and the First-Ever Carbon Neutral Collection in the Quartz and Engineered Stone Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's Beautiful Kitchens & Baths magazine today announced its eleventh-annual list of 30 Most Innovative Products. The entire list of all 30 products can be found at BHG.com/30most.

The list unveils editors' picks for the most impressive kitchen and bath design products introduced in the past year. These new products will be featured in the Spring 2022 issue of Beautiful Kitchens & Baths magazine, available now.

The 2022 list of 30 Most Innovative Products, which includes Fisher & Paykel's Combination Steam Oven, Kohler's Avoir Toilet, Duravit's White Tulip Freestanding Wash Basin, ThermaSol's HydroVive Rainhead, Sherwin-Williams SuperPaint with Sanitizing Technology, and Wood-Mode's Stainless-Steel Door and Drawerhead Edge Protector, was selected by the editors of the Luxury Home Design Group for the products' compelling combination of sophisticated design and top-of-the-line functionality.

"It is clear that manufacturers have listened to consumers who are looking for innovative ways to make everyday tasks easier, without sacrificing style," says Samantha Hart, Editor of Beautiful Kitchens & Baths. "The range of solutions offered by our winning products is incredible."

Hart notes that products selected also include an electric toilet that runs off just four AA batteries, an undercounter beverage refrigerator with Wi-Fi functionality for remote temperature control, a deluxe outdoor kitchen available in 13 powder-coated hues, a showerhead that uses up to 50% less water than a typical model, and a 48-inch range that is the first of its size to offer a single cavity large enough to fit two turkeys. Manufacturers recognized include such well-known brands as Moen, Sub-Zero, and Signature Kitchen Suite, as well as custom designers and manufacturers such as Native Trails, York Wallcoverings, and Ruvati USA, among others.

ABOUT DOTDASH MEREDITH

Dotdash Meredith is the largest digital and print publisher in America. From mobile to magazines, nearly 200 million people trust us to help them make decisions, take action, and find inspiration. Dotdash Meredith's over 40 iconic brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Verywell, FOOD & WINE, The Spruce, Allrecipes, Byrdie, REAL SIMPLE, Investopedia, and Southern Living. Dotdash Meredith is based in New York City and is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC).

View original content:

SOURCE Dotdash Meredith