Austin-based Superior HealthPlan Recognized Again as a Best Place for Working Parents

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan has been designated a Best Place for Working Parents, reinforcing a commitment to providing family-friendly policies and practices across the organization. This designation is supported by Early Matters Greater Austin, a joint initiative from United Way for Greater Austin and E3 Alliance.

"I am so proud Superior has been recognized as a best place to work for parents for a second straight year," said Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. "I believe this designation demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing an engaging and compassionate environment for employees, especially considering the many challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."

This recognition follows Superior's 2019 designation as a Family-Friendly Workplace. Superior was one of the first 30 organizations in Austin to receive that honor, and has since added multiple benefits that support working parents:

Workplace Flexibility. Since the pandemic began, Superior has expanded remote and hybrid work arrangements to support employees.

Caregiver Leave. The Caregiver Leave benefit allows employees to take up to four weeks of paid leave to care for a newborn, child, spouse, domestic partner or parent.

Domestic Partner Benefits. This benefit enhancement allows employees with domestic partners to cover their partner for medical, dental, vision and/or life insurance.

Adoption Reimbursement Program. For parents adopting a child, Superior will reimburse up to $7,500 per adoption, for eligible expenses (maximum of three adoptions per family).

Emergency Sick Leave. Employees can take up to 10 days of emergency paid sick leave if they have COVID-19, experience vaccine side effects, or need to care for a family member.

"We've been dedicated to providing more flexibility for employees as they balance their responsibilities at home and in the workplace," Sanders said. "Supporting our employees also has a direct impact on the 1.7 million members we serve and is one of the reasons we've been able to provide quality care for more than 20 years to individuals and communities across Texas."

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with nearly 4,000 employees in 8 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

