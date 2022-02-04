Flywheel Capital closes construction financing on Phase One of the 210,000sf office development in Colorado Springs

DENVER, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flywheel Capital, today, announced the completion of a $3 million financing for the construction of the firm's first phase of its 210,000sf Peak Technology Campus. Partnering with Flywheel Capital on the debt transaction was Bank Central, a division of The Central Trust Bank.

The 50,000sf speculative office building development is in the heart of Colorado Springs' Peak Innovation Park, a 900-acre master-planned business park and designated Qualified Opportunity Zone at the entrance to the Colorado Springs airport. The Peak Technology Campus will be built in four phases, with the second phase's anticipated construction starting later this year.

Ian Nichols, Senior Director at Flywheel, gave high praise to the team at Bank Central for their ability to close in such a straightforward fashion. "Scott Hovey, Bradley Nathan, and the rest of the Bank Central team did an outstanding job of quickly understanding the value our development provides to the Colorado Springs region, and they made the transaction very smooth," said Nichols.

"The level of investment in the Colorado Springs area, and within Peak Innovation Park, in particular, is substantial," said Ben Hrouda, Flywheel Capital's Managing Partner. "The Peak Technology Campus is the perfect site for firms looking to take advantage of the wave of investment, a growing airport, and the region's key industries of Aerospace and Defense, Information Technology, Cybersecurity, and Manufacturing."

About Flywheel Capital

Flywheel Capital creates long-term, generational wealth for our clients through insightful and creative investments in commercial real estate. Our results-proven strategy is grounded in sourcing, incubating, and managing hidden-value assets that realize substantial returns over time. Based in Denver, Flywheel Capital collaborates with investors, lenders, and community leaders to craft deals that positively contribute to the economic health of the Colorado community. To learn more, visit flywheelcap.com or on LinkedIn.

