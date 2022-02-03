WEC Energy Group posts 2021 results

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today reported net income of $1.3 billion, or $4.11 per share, for 2021. This compares to earnings of $1.2 billion, or $3.79 per share, for 2020 — a year-over-year increase of 8.4 percent.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, WEC Energy Group recorded net income of $224.2 million, or 71 cents per share. This compares to earnings of $239.0 million, or 76 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Consolidated revenues totaled $8.3 billion for 2021, up $1.1 billion compared to 2020 revenues.

"Across the board – from operational efficiency to customer care to financial performance – the company continues to deliver exceptional results," said Gale Klappa, executive chairman. "And during 2021, our plan to invest in the future of clean energy continued to gain momentum," Klappa added. "We now expect our use of coal for power generation to be immaterial by the end of 2030, with a complete exit from coal by 2035."

WEC Energy Group was again recognized in 2021 as one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. WEC Energy also ranked number one in the nation for customer satisfaction in an independent survey of large commercial and industrial energy users. The company's largest utility, We Energies, received an Edison Electric Institute Emergency Response Award for restoring power to more than 210,000 customers after a severe storm hit Wisconsin in August.

For the full year, retail deliveries of electricity – excluding the iron ore mine in Michigan's Upper Peninsula – were up by 3.0 percent.

Electricity consumption by small commercial and industrial customers was 4.4 percent higher during 2021. Electricity use by large commercial and industrial customers – excluding the iron ore mine — rose by 5.3 percent.

Residential electricity use was down by 0.6 percent.

On a weather-normal basis, retail deliveries of electricity during 2021 — excluding the iron ore mine — increased by 2.6 percent.

Natural gas deliveries in Wisconsin, excluding natural gas used for power generation, decreased by 1.3 percent during 2021. On a weather-normal basis, natural gas deliveries were 0.3 percent lower during the year.

The company reaffirmed its earnings guidance for 2022. Calendar year 2022 earnings are expected to be in a range of $4.29 to $4.33 per share. The midpoint of the range is $4.31 per share, which represents growth of 7.5 percent from the midpoint of the company's original guidance for 2021.

On Jan. 20, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 72.75 cents per share on the company's common stock, an increase of 7.4 percent over the previous year's quarterly dividend.

Earnings per share listed in this news release are on a fully diluted basis.

WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31

December 31 (in millions, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Operating revenues

$ 2,201.9

$ 1,933.4

$ 8,316.0

$ 7,241.7

















Operating expenses















Cost of sales

958.8

657.5

3,311.0

2,319.5 Other operation and maintenance

588.1

604.7

2,005.5

2,032.2 Depreciation and amortization

275.1

249.3

1,074.3

975.9 Property and revenue taxes

53.1

51.4

210.3

208.0 Total operating expenses

1,875.1

1,562.9

6,601.1

5,535.6

















Operating income

326.8

370.5

1,714.9

1,706.1

















Equity in earnings of transmission affiliates

31.9

43.0

158.1

175.8 Other income, net

35.5

19.6

133.2

79.5 Interest expense

113.6

117.9

471.1

493.7 Loss on debt extinguishment

36.3

38.4

36.3

38.4 Other expense

(82.5)

(93.7)

(216.1)

(276.8)

















Income before income taxes

244.3

276.8

1,498.8

1,429.3 Income tax expense

20.5

37.2

200.3

227.9 Net income

223.8

239.6

1,298.5

1,201.4

















Preferred stock dividends of subsidiary

0.3

0.3

1.2

1.2 Net (income) loss attributed to noncontrolling interests

0.7

(0.3)

3.0

(0.3) Net income attributed to common shareholders

$ 224.2

$ 239.0

$ 1,300.3

$ 1,199.9

















Earnings per share















Basic

$ 0.71

$ 0.76

$ 4.12

$ 3.80 Diluted

$ 0.71

$ 0.76

$ 4.11

$ 3.79

















Weighted average common shares outstanding















Basic

315.4

315.4

315.4

315.4 Diluted

316.2

316.5

316.3

316.5

















Dividends per share of common stock

$ 0.6775

$ 0.6325

$ 2.7100

$ 2.5300

WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

December 31,

December 31, (in millions, except share and per share amounts)

2021

2020 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16.3

$ 24.8 Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues, net of reserves of $198.3 and $220.1, respectively

1,505.7

1,202.8 Materials, supplies, and inventories

635.8

528.6 Prepayments

245.5

263.4 Other

253.4

63.4 Current assets

2,656.7

2,083.0









Long-term assets







Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $9,889.3 and

$9,364.7, respectively

26,982.4

25,707.4 Regulatory assets (December 31, 2021 includes $100.7 related to WEPCo Environmental Trust Finance I,

LLC)

3,264.8

3,524.1 Equity investment in transmission affiliates

1,789.4

1,764.3 Goodwill

3,052.8

3,052.8 Pension and OPEB assets

881.3

600.9 Other

361.1

295.6 Long-term assets

36,331.8

34,945.1 Total assets

$ 38,988.5

$ 37,028.1









Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities







Short-term debt

$ 1,897.0

$ 1,776.9 Current portion of long-term debt (December 31, 2021 includes $8.8 related to WEPCo Environmental Trust

Finance I, LLC)

169.4

785.8 Accounts payable

1,005.7

880.7 Other

680.9

704.7 Current liabilities

3,753.0

4,148.1









Long-term liabilities







Long-term debt (December 31, 2021 includes $102.7 related to WEPCo Environmental Trust Finance I, LLC)

13,523.7

11,728.1 Deferred income taxes

4,308.5

4,059.8 Deferred revenue, net

389.2

412.2 Regulatory liabilities

3,946.0

3,928.1 Environmental remediation liabilities

532.6

532.9 Pension and OPEB obligations

219.0

327.0 Other

1,203.2

1,229.4 Long-term liabilities

24,122.2

22,217.5









Commitments and contingencies

















Common shareholders' equity







Common stock – $0.01 par value; 325,000,000 shares authorized; 315,434,531 shares outstanding

3.2

3.2 Additional paid in capital

4,138.1

4,143.7 Retained earnings

6,775.1

6,329.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3.2)

(6.8) Common shareholders' equity

10,913.2

10,469.7









Preferred stock of subsidiary

30.4

30.4 Noncontrolling interests

169.7

162.4 Total liabilities and equity

$ 38,988.5

$ 37,028.1

WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

Year Ended



December 31 (in millions)

2021

2020 Operating activities







Net income

$ 1,298.5

$ 1,201.4 Reconciliation to cash provided by operating activities







Depreciation and amortization

1,074.3

975.9 Deferred income taxes and ITCs, net

151.1

209.4 Contributions and payments related to pension and OPEB plans

(66.3)

(113.2) Equity income in transmission affiliates, net of distributions

(25.1)

(29.1) Change in –







Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues, net

(249.2)

16.1 Materials, supplies, and inventories

(107.2)

21.2 Amounts recoverable from customers

(82.3)

0.9 Other current assets

22.2

12.5 Accounts payable

126.9

(61.3) Other current liabilities

(17.2)

(41.2) Other, net

(93.0)

3.4 Net cash provided by operating activities

2,032.7

2,196.0









Investing activities







Capital expenditures

(2,252.8)

(2,238.8) Acquisition of Jayhawk Wind, LLC

(119.9)

— Acquisition of Blooming Grove Wind Energy Center LLC, net of restricted cash acquired of $24.1

—

(364.6) Acquisition of Tatanka Ridge Wind LLC

—

(239.9) Capital contributions to transmission affiliates

—

(21.2) Proceeds from the sale of assets and businesses

21.9

20.3 Proceeds from the sale of investments held in rabbi trust

18.7

56.2 Purchase of investments held in rabbi trust

—

(37.8) Insurance proceeds received for property damage

—

23.2 Other, net

20.3

(4.2) Net cash used in investing activities

(2,311.8)

(2,806.8)









Financing activities







Exercise of stock options

15.7

43.8 Purchase of common stock

(33.1)

(99.2) Dividends paid on common stock

(854.8)

(798.0) Issuance of long-term debt

2,383.8

2,373.6 Retirement of long-term debt

(1,260.4)

(1,767.0) Issuance of short-term loan

0.9

340.0 Repayment of short-term loan

(340.0)

— Change in other short-term debt

459.2

606.1 Payments for debt extinguishment and issuance costs

(67.2)

(55.8) Purchase of additional ownership interest in Upstream Wind Energy LLC from noncontrolling interest

—

(31.0) Other, net

(10.1)

(11.4) Net cash provided by financing activities

294.0

601.1









Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

14.9

(9.7) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

72.6

82.3 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year

$ 87.5

$ 72.6

