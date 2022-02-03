SMIRNOFF JOURNEYS TO ALASKA'S LAST FRONTIER TO BRING SUPER BOWL LVI TO THE PEOPLE - ALL THE PEOPLE

The world's No. 1 vodka brand is pulling out all the stops to make sure no football fan is left behind

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Even one football fan missing the Super Bowl is one too many. A recent independent study conducted by the world's no. 1 vodka brand uncovered that two percent of football fans are not able to watch the Super Bowl. Not on Smirnoff's watch. As part of its mission to leave no football fan (21+) behind, Smirnoff, one of the first-ever Official Vodka Sponsors of the National Football League (NFL), will bring a private invite only Super Bowl experience unlike any other…even if it means traveling to the frozen tundra of the Last Frontier.

Located 100 miles north of Anchorage, Alaska, there is a group of hard-working, NFL football-loving, ice road trucking, gold miners who do not have access to The Big Game given their remote location. On Super Bowl LVI Sunday, Smirnoff will be waiting at their snow-covered base camp to throw the most epic Super Bowl LVI watch party. To add to the excitement, NFL legend, Vernon Davis, surprised the unsuspecting miners with a super-sized, virtual invitation to the party in the days leading up to the game.

"I was a player for 14 seasons, but a fan for a whole lot longer, so when Smirnoff told me there were a bunch of NFL football fans in Alaska who weren't able to watch the game, I was like what can I do?" said Davis. "Meeting them was such a blast and I can't wait to see them enjoying the game and all that Smirnoff has headed their way."

The Smirnoff football survey also uncovered the 21 game day essentials, according to fans, needed for the most epic of Super Bowl parties. Today through February 6, fans 21+ will have the chance to win a Smirnoff 21 Super Bowl Kit specially customized with décor and novelty items to enhance home-gating experiences.

"To truly be For the People you can't just show up. It's about listening to what the people want and delivering," said Jennifer Holiday Hudson, North America Brand Leader, Smirnoff. "That's what we set out to do in our inaugural Super Bowl year, and will continue to do, by truly transforming the fan experience in unique and unexpected ways, because you can't win the game sitting on the sidelines."

Football fans (21+) can text "FOOTBALL" to 24272 to enter for a chance to win a Smirnoff 21 Super Bowl Kit. Message & data rates may apply. While the kits may be in short supply with a limited production run, LVI (aka 56) lucky fans will intercept this ultimate game-day amplifier. Full sweepstakes details can be found at Smirnoff.com/win (receipt of prizes by Sunday, Feb.13 is NOT guaranteed).**

As part of its mission to ensure "no football fan is left behind" and as a thank you for the hard work and dedication of first responders throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Smirnoff is donating to World Central Kitchen (WCK) to provide nourishing meals to essential workers in Los Angeles during Super Bowl weekend. Super Bowl champ, Vernon Davis will help quarterback the surprise.

WCK is a nonprofit that feeds victims in the aftermath of disaster and works to build long-term food systems in vulnerable areas. Throughout the pandemic, WCK worked with thousands of restaurants and kitchens to feed marginalized and vulnerable communities and the brave medical professionals serving on the front lines. It continues to support communities in need in Los Angeles through its free text-to-order program, WCK Direct.

To highlight the spirited moments and inclusivity that bring people together, Smirnoff launched its For the People brand platform in 2021. As part of the campaign, Smirnoff enlisted a versatile cast of star power including actor and producer Anthony Anderson, who shares the brand's ethos of welcoming everyone to the party. Keeping it all in the family, Anderson will be joined by his Mama Doris to quarterback the Smirnoff Pre Game Party For the People in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

The production of Smirnoff No. 21 - ten times filtered and triple distilled - ensures the liquid is inherently mixable so adults of legal drinking age across the country can enjoy Smirnoff as part of their favorite cocktails. Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka is available at retailers nationwide in 1.75L, 1L, 750mL, 375mL, 200mL and 50mL bottles and has a 40% ABV with a suggested retail price of $14.99 for a 750mL bottle (price varies by size).

For more inclusive cocktail content and news, follow @Smirnoff on Instagram and @SmirnoffUS on Twitter. And no matter how you decide to celebrate Super Bowl LVI this year, please remember to drink responsibly.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be legal resident of contiguous 48 U.S., 21+. Void in AK, HI & where prohibited. To enter w/o text, send e-mail with name, phone number, date of birth, state and zip code to promotionalsweeps@avidinc.com for receipt by 02/06/2022 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Alcohol is NOT part of prize. Winners to be notified on (or after) 02/07 and must respond to notification within (6) hours (or shorter time) of transmission; winner must sign & return Affidavit within (1) day (or shorter time). Subject to official rules at Win.Smirnoff.com.

Sponsor: Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY.

SMIRNOFF No. 21 Vodka. Distilled From Grain. 40% Alc/Vol. The Smirnoff Co., New York, NY.

Please Drink Responsibly.

©2022 NFL Properties LLC. All NFL-related trademarks are trademarks of the National Football League. Sweepstakes not sponsored or offered by the National Football League

†By texting FOOTBALL to 24272, you agree you are of legal age to purchase beverage alcohol in U.S., legal U.S. resident, and to receive recurring marketing SMS and MMS messages, including text messages, using an automatic telephone dialing system from Diageo Americas, Inc. Text STOP in reply to any message to stop our messages. You may also text HELP to 24272 for more info. Consent is not a condition of any purchase.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864 serving as a catalyst to revolutionizing drinking culture across generations from inventing the Moscow Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice in 2000.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

