Itaú Unibanco: Virtual Meeting - Results 2021

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Q21 results to be disclosed soon.
Results will be published in the investor relations website on February 10th after trading hours in Brazil and in the United States.
We are going to present our 2021 results and 2022 guidance in a new format with a Q&A session at the end.
Check out the speakers:
- _Milton Maluhy Filho
Chief executive officer (CEO)
- _Alexandre Zancani
Credit products (for individuals, mortgage, auto loans, consórcio, payroll loans, credit recovery, and digital clients acquisition)
- Alexsandro Broedel
CFO
- André Rodrigues
Retail banking, digital channels, UX, insurance and CRM
- _André Sapoznik
Payment, Operations and Marketing
- _Carlos Constantini
Wealth management services
- _Matias Granata
CRO
- _Flavio Souza
Itaú BBA
- _Ricardo Guerra
CIO
- _Renato Lulia
IRO
You can also watch on YouTube
Friday
February 11, 2022 at 08:00 a.m. EST
in Portuguese and in English
