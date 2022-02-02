Newforma Centralized Project Information Further Enhances Data Sharing and Collaboration With New Connector to Autodesk Construction Management Software Powerful new integration empowers project teams to boost collaboration and streamline workflows

MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newforma , the leading provider of project information management (PIM) software for architects, engineers, contractors, and owners worldwide, today announced the latest release of Newforma Project Center. This release includes the highly anticipated Newforma Connector for Autodesk® BIM 360®, a construction management software that is part of Autodesk Construction Cloud™, connecting data and workflows so customers can collaborate more easily and drive productivity on their projects.

"The comprehensive view of the project record is so important. Because there are different products focused on maximizing collaboration in different ways, it's nice to have a 'platform agnostic' way to see all these components together, including files from BIM 360, SharePoint Online, and your different network folders," said Greg Hempstead of Schmidt Associates, a full-service architecture and engineering firm. "Using Newforma, our firm leadership and technical staff have the benefit of quick access to all information in a familiar environment."

The Newforma Connector for Autodesk BIM 360 allows project teams to access, share, and work with information stored in both products and streamline RFI and Submittal workflows between the design and construction teams.

"The pace of changes on construction projects and the need to communicate those changes across a wide range of stakeholders can make collaboration and information sharing difficult," said James Cook, head of integrations at Autodesk Construction Solutions. "Integrating Newforma Project Center with Autodesk Construction Cloud's collaboration solutions unifies critical project information for customers so they can stay up-to-date and collaborate effectively across workflows."

"Our continuing mission is to create solutions that deliver unprecedented value to the design and construction industry," said Slater Latour, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at Newforma. "The latest release of Newforma Project Center furthers our goal of bringing people, data, and process together so our customers can provide better service to their clients and streamline project delivery."

For more information about Newforma's Connector to Autodesk BIM 360, visit https://www.newforma.com/our-solutions/connectors/newforma-connector-for-autodesk-bim-360/.

About Newforma

Newforma pioneered the PIM software category in 2004 and has been dedicated to improving project delivery ever since. Our software is used by more than 1,500 architecture, engineering, and construction companies around the world, including 191 of the ENR Top 500 Design Firms. Our software and customer service are world-class, and more than 96 percent of our customers renew their annual subscription. For more information about Newforma, visit https://www.newforma.com .

