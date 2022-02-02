Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by MPC Container Ships ASA

Dividend amount: NOK 3.00 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 4 February 2022

Ex-date: 7 February 2022

Record date: 8 February 2022

Payment date: 10 February 2022 (on or about)

Date of board resolution: 2 February 2022

About MPC Container Ships ASA:

MPC Container Ships ASA (ticker code "MPCC") is a leading container tonnage provider with a focus on the feeder segment below 5,000 TEU. Its main activity is to own and operate a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes on fixed-rate charters. The Company is registered and has its business office in Oslo, Norway. For more information, please see our website: www.mpc-container.com.

