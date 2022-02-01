Dugout Mugs & Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Team Up For Cheers To Charity Initiative

WINTERHAVEN, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Black History Month beginning in February and the start of the baseball season right around the corner, Dugout Mugs is honored to team up with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum as our Cheers to Charity recipient. The NLBM, based in Kansas City, Missouri, is a place "where history touches home."

"We are really excited to work with the NLBM once again because what they're doing is crucial to the preservation of the game," said Dugout Mugs CEO Kris Dehnert.

Dugout Mug's core mission is to celebrate and serve the heroes of the baseball community, by creating uniquely fun gifts that bring people closer to the game they love. That is why we have launched a special collection honoring the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. As the recipient of our Cheers to Charity initiative, we will make a substantial donation to their organization as well as a portion of proceeds from all sales will go directly to the NLBM.

"The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is thrilled to be selected for Dugout Mugs Cheers to Charity initiative. "This is a really unique opportunity to continue to reach all baseball fans, while educating what the Negro Leagues represented, and the work we do here in Kansas City and nationally," said Community Engagement + Digital Strategy Manager Kiona Sinks.

The 10,000 square foot museum is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of African-American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of America and has welcomed over two million visitors since opening its doors in 1997.

About Cheers To Charity:

Our CheersToCharity initiative has raised over $50.000 to celebrate and serve the heroes of the baseball community. Those include organizations include the David Ortiz Children's Fund, Mariano Rivera Foundation, American Gold Star Mothers Inc., and numerous others.

About Dugout Mugs:

From the quality and uniqueness of the products to the individual customer experience, Dugout Mugs® reimagined what it means to buy a gift for a baseball fan.

About Negro Leagues Baseball Museum:

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) is the world's only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of African American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of America.

