National Spine Health Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary with "Who's Got Your Back?" Campaign Patient-centered nonprofit reaffirms commitment to education, research and advocacy in 2022 and beyond

RESTON, Va., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Spinal Health Foundation (NSHF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to industry-leading spine health education, research and advocacy, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022. The NSHF is commemorating this significant milestone with a campaign titled, "Who's Got Your Back?" highlighting the ways the organization continues to support patients across the country.

The organization, founded in 2002 by spinal surgeon Dr. Thomas Schuler and philanthropist Guy Beatty, serves to advise patients who suffer from common neck and back ailments, as well as advocate for improvements in care and raise awareness about the successes of modern spinal treatments. It offers multiple free resources to educate the public, including the series Spine-Talks, which features doctors addressing popular spine-related health topics, and Get Back To It, a podcast that tells the true stories of patient recoveries.

"I helped found the National Spine Health Foundation with the intention of transforming the lives of patients across the country," said Dr. Schuler, who is also Chairman of the organization's Medical and Scientific Board. "Twenty years later, I'm proud to say that the Foundation has, and will continue to, achieve this goal."

Since its founding, the NSHF has become a respected authority in the national healthcare space, and in 2021 successfully petitioned the United States Congress to formally recognize October as Spinal Health Awareness month .

"We could not be more excited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Foundation and renew our commitment to supporting the millions of Americans who struggle with back or neck pain each year," said Dr. Rita Roy, CEO of the NSHF. "Through continued patient education, advocacy, and research this organization will help individuals get back to the things they love most."

Nearly one-third of the population, roughly 100 million Americans, suffer from neck or back pain annually. It can lead to long-term mental and physical health complications, and its negative impact on the workforce costs upwards of $250 billion per year. The National Spine Health Foundation is the only 501(c)(3) nonprofit, patient-centered organization working to improve Americans' spine health through education, research and advocacy.

Learn more about the National Spine Health Foundation at www.spinehealth.org .

