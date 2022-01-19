Greif, Inc. Announces a $50 Per Ton Price Increase on All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard (URB) Grades and a minimum 6% Increase on Tube and Core and Protective Packaging Products

DELAWARE, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that it is implementing a $50 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) and a minimum 6.0 percent increase on all tube and core and protective packaging products. The uncoated recycled paperboard increase is effective with new orders and shipments on and after February 14, 2022. The tube and core and protective packaging products increase is effective with shipments on and after March 4, 2022. These price increases are in response to strong demand across the Greif paperboard and converting network and inflationary cost increases in energy, labor, transportation, maintenance, chemicals and other raw materials.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

