BAKE BREAD INTO NEW YEAR EATING HABITS Don't Ban Bread: Boost Your Health with Smart Choices like Sourdough and Whole Grain

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- January typically sees Americans swearing off something for the sake of better health or a lower number on the scale. The villain changes from year to year, from fat to fruit to carbs.

Instead of banning the bread, make healthy choices with multiple benefits, like sourdough or whole grain.

When it comes to carbs, the target is frequently bread, that staple of the table, from toast at breakfast to sandwiches for lunch to rolls at dinner. Can this versatile carb we love really be the enemy?

"Carbs aren't just in junk food or sweets," says Jonathan Davis, artisan baker and culinary innovation leader, La Brea Bakery. "Healthy foods have carbs, too, from whole grains to vegetables to beans. Somehow the message about vegetables and fruits being healthy has sunk in, but the myth about carbs being bad persists. That's a carb contradiction!"

Many nutritious foods are high in carbohydrates — including beans, vegetables, and fruits. Of course, many not-so-nutritious food are also high in carbs. Not surprisingly, confusion persists about what kind of carbs to eat, if any!

"The key to any food is that specific food itself, not the label we give it, like 'carbs,'" adds Davis. "You need to look at the label instead — consider the nutritional information as well as the ingredients. What's in the bread, like whole grains, and what's not in it, like artificial preservatives, are equally important. With any food, the more you know about how it was made, the better choices you can make."

One example of a bread with multiple health benefits is La Brea Bakery's sourdough loaf. (Fun fact: it uses the same sourdough starter created 30 years ago by the bakery.)

This ancient and tasty bread:

Contains antioxidants, beneficial in many diverse ways

Acts like a prebiotic for a healthy digestive system

Has a low glycemic index, which keeps insulin levels steadier

Makes its nutrients (like folate, potassium, and magnesium) easier for the body to absorb

"We believe healthy bread like sourdough or whole grain has a place at everyone's table," says Davis. "That's why we focus on the ingredients as well as the process. From our Take and Bake whole grain breads to our sourdough, bread can be an important part of your daily nutrition."

