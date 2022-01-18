OVBC ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Jan. 18, 2022, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share payable on Feb. 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 28, 2022. OVBC continues to maintain a consistent, regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share.

Chairman and CEO Tom Wiseman said, "Despite the uncertainty of the past two years due to the pandemic, our commitment to remain an independent community bank remains stronger than ever. We closed out 2021 by opening a new branch to better serve our customers in Mason County. We also opened Race Day Mortgage, Inc., a new subsidiary of Ohio Valley Bank. In addition, we were able to resume our employee IMPACT program, which allows our bankers to take time out of their daily duties to volunteer within the communities we so proudly serve. The support of our shareholders means so much to us as we continue to move forward, grow and as always, put our Community First."

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The primary subsidiaries of the company are: Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central. Ohio Valley Bank is an FDIC-insured, state member bank of the Federal Reserve operating 16 offices in Ohio and W.Va. The bank also owns and operates Race Day Mortgage, an online-only consumer direct mortgage subsidiary. Loan Central, specializing in tax preparation and loans, is a finance company with six offices in southern Ohio. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. For more information, visit www.ovbc.com.

